Charity tins stolen from Perth café after thieves kick down door

3 Witches Tearoom, near Burrelton, is 'grateful' for the support of the local community following the incident.

By Chloe Burrell
Three Witches Tearoom.
The Three Witches Tearoom was broken into on Tuesday. Image: Google Street View

Two charity tins were among items stolen from a Perthshire cafe on Tuesday night.

Thieves kicked down the door to 3 Witches Tearoom, near Burrelton, and helped themselves to funds destined for Guide Dogs Scotland and HogsCroft Hedgehog Rescue.

Police are investigating the theft, which included tips, staff wage slips, the till drawer and printer.

The cafe’s lock and door frame were also damaged, forcing the tearoom to close on Wednesday.

Owner Matt Bell told The Courier: “I received a call last around 11:45pm from one of my employees who lives at the house beside the tearoom telling me it had just been broken into.

“I made my way there and the police and neighbours were already on the scene.

“The side door of the tearoom had been kicked in and the lock and door frame damaged.

Three Witches Tearoom near Burrelton suffers break-in

“There was no other damage inside however they had taken the till drawer, a printer and the two charity tins.

“It is really disappointing that this has happened but I am aware that other independent rural businesses have been targeted in the area over the last four to five weeks.

“Hopefully the police will be able to find the culprits before more businesses have to endure the impact this kind of event has.”

Many rushed to social media to support Matt and his business.

One person said: “I can’t believe I am reading this. No respect for those who are trying to make a living.

“I am so sorry this happened to you and your team.

“If there is any justice in the world, I hope these people are caught and punished.

“Stay strong and safe all.”

Thieves branded ‘despicable’ by locals

Another wrote: “So sorry to read this. It’s despicable.

“Hoping there wasn’t too much damage.”

A third person added: “Sorry to hear this news.

“You’re doing a great job at the Three Witches Tearoom.

“Try not to let this dampen your enthusiasm.”

Matt added: “I would say though that the calls and messages that I have received from our local community have been overwhelming and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support that has been offered.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Tuesday October 15 2024, officers received a report of a break-in and theft at a premises by the A94, Burrelton.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

