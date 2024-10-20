Perth care worker warned for physically restraining and verbally abusing child

A Perth residential childcare worker who restrained a child for “no reason” and refused to let him go has been warned by a watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Glenn Jackson physically restrained the child while employed by Radical Services Ltd.

He also ignored a colleague’s request to let go of the child – named in the report as AA – while restraining him.

The regulator placed a 24-month warning on his registration as a result.

Perth carer had ‘no justification’ for restraining child

A report published by the SSSC found evidence of misconduct by Jackson in May 2021.

It read: “Social service workers are expected to protect people they support from harm and to behave in a manner which does not call into question their suitability to work in the profession.

“You restrained a vulnerable young person when there was no reason or justification for doing so.

“This behaviour would be likely to cause significant emotional harm to that

young person and risked causing him physical harm.”

The watchdog also reported Jackson shouting “shut up” or words to that effect in an angry manner.

Additionally, he accused AA of taking his phone and refusing to give it back.

When AA was anxious about an undisclosed matter he said “you always think you’re a hard man so it’s time to start acting like one”, or similar.

Perth carer ‘verbally abused’ young person

The report added: “You verbally abused a young person in your care by shouting at him and using derogatory and inappropriate language towards him.

“Your comments to AA and refusal to let him go when asked by your colleagues raises questions about your ability to deal with heightened situations.

“Any repeat of such behaviour would pose an obvious risk of further emotional and physical harm to people you are supporting.”

A series of conditions were also imposed on Jackson’s registration by the SSSC.

These include undertaking learning and training on behaviour de-escalation, child protection and positive behaviour management within two months.

The Courier was unable to contact Radical Services Ltd.