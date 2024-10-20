Perth care worker warned for physically restraining and verbally abusing child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth care worker warned for physically restraining and verbally abusing child

An SSSC probe claimed "there was no reason or justification for doing so."

By Andrew Robson
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Perth residential childcare worker who restrained a child for “no reason” and refused to let him go has been warned by a watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Glenn Jackson physically restrained the child while employed by Radical Services Ltd.

He also ignored a colleague’s request to let go of the child – named in the report as AA – while restraining him.

The regulator placed a 24-month warning on his registration as a result.

Perth carer had ‘no justification’ for restraining child

A report published by the SSSC found evidence of misconduct by Jackson in May 2021.

It read: “Social service workers are expected to protect people they support from harm and to behave in a manner which does not call into question their suitability to work in the profession.

“You restrained a vulnerable young person when there was no reason or justification for doing so.

“This behaviour would be likely to cause significant emotional harm to that
young person and risked causing him physical harm.”

The watchdog also reported Jackson shouting “shut up” or words to that effect in an angry manner.

Additionally, he accused AA of taking his phone and refusing to give it back.

When AA was anxious about an undisclosed matter he said “you always think you’re a hard man so it’s time to start acting like one”, or similar.

Perth carer ‘verbally abused’ young person

The report added: “You verbally abused a young person in your care by shouting at him and using derogatory and inappropriate language towards him.

“Your comments to AA and refusal to let him go when asked by your colleagues raises questions about your ability to deal with heightened situations.

“Any repeat of such behaviour would pose an obvious risk of further emotional and physical harm to people you are supporting.”

A series of conditions were also imposed on Jackson’s registration by the SSSC.

These include undertaking learning and training on behaviour de-escalation, child protection and positive behaviour management within two months.

The Courier was unable to contact Radical Services Ltd.

More from Perth & Kinross

The road between St Madoes and Eroll.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Perthshire crash
The Boathouse, Loch Leven, Kinross
Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery
Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
All primary schools and 2 secondary schools in Perth and Kinross to close due…
6
Donald the Perthshire Highland cow.
Meet the viral Perthshire Highland calf being dubbed 'Scotland's Moo Deng'
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Perthshire hotel director died after JCB toppled off pier into Loch Tay
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther and McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry.
Fife and Perthshire chippies shortlisted for UK chip shop of the year award
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm

Conversation