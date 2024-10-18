Meet the viral Perthshire Highland calf being dubbed ‘Scotland’s Moo Deng’

An adorable Highland cow living in Perthshire has gone viral on social media.

Three-week-old Donald, who lives at the farm at Monachyle Mhor Hotel in Lochearnhead, is being dubbed Scotland’s version of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng.

Moo Deng, who lives in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, became a celebrity in the animal world thanks to videos of her playing, bathing and trying to bite her keepers.

Thousands of visitors are now flocking to see her – and while Donald hasn’t reached the same level of global stardom, he’s earned an army of online fans.

One TikTok video of Donald, posted by travel account foodngems, has over 450,000 views.

In the clip, he can be seen being fed milk by excited visitors at the hotel’s farm.

The caption of the video reads: “It’s always Moo Deng and never DONALD, the three-week-old BABY HIGHLAND COO!

“The cutest Scottish baby highland cow in Perthshire, Scotland!”

Many have commented on the video expressing their adoration for Donald, with one person saying: “I’d die for Donald I won’t lie.”

Another said: “Cutest animal ever.”

A third added: “I love Donald!”

Monachyle Mhor Hotel has been contacted for comment.