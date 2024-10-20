Enchanted Forest cancelled over safety concerns amid Storm Ashley

Sunday’s Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry has been cancelled due to Storm Ashley.

Organisers of the Perthshire lights show said the decision was made to ensure the safety of staff and visitors amid strong winds.

It comes Storm Ashley batters the country with a yellow alert in place throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Enchanted Forest cancelled due to strong winds

A statement read: “Our operations team met on site this morning to assess the site conditions in light of Storm Ashley and the various weather warnings and, in the interest of public safety, they have affirmed that it is not safe for the show to go ahead this evening.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to visitors by this decision but the safety of all our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance.”

Agent SEE Tickets will be contacting affected visitors in the next 24 hours regarding refunds, transferring to an alternative date or moving bookings to 2025.

Enchanted Forest 2024 runs from October 3 to November 3.

The statement added: “We are, as yet, unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled.

“Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day. ”

Monday night’s show is currently set to go ahead as planned.

