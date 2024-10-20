Enchanted Forest cancelled over safety concerns amid Storm Ashley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest cancelled over safety concerns amid Storm Ashley

Organisers apologised to customers.

By Andrew Robson
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire has been cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Ashley
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sunday’s Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry has been cancelled due to Storm Ashley.

Organisers of the Perthshire lights show said the decision was made to ensure the safety of staff and visitors amid strong winds.

It comes Storm Ashley batters the country with a yellow alert in place throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Enchanted Forest cancelled due to strong winds

A statement read: “Our operations team met on site this morning to assess the site conditions in light of Storm Ashley and the various weather warnings and, in the interest of public safety, they have affirmed that it is not safe for the show to go ahead this evening.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to visitors by this decision but the safety of all our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance.”

Agent SEE Tickets will be contacting affected visitors in the next 24 hours regarding refunds, transferring to an alternative date or moving bookings to 2025.

Sundays Enchanted Forest event will not go ahead.
Sunday’s event will not go ahead. Image: We Are Cunningly Good

Enchanted Forest 2024 runs from October 3 to November 3.

The statement added: “We are, as yet, unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled.

“Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day. ”

Monday night’s show is currently set to go ahead as planned.

The Courier has compiled a list of everything you need to know about the 2024 event.

