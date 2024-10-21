Kinross owner recalls horror attack by killer dogs that left hotel covered in blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross owner recalls horror attack by killer dogs that left hotel covered in blood

"We couldn’t get the dogs off Hugo," said the man who tried to stave off the bull-breed attackers.

By Kieran Webster & Lindsey Hamilton
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were attacked on Kinross High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were attacked on Kinross High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A Kinross man has spoken of the harrowing moments he had to save his two dogs from being killed by an out-of-control pack of dogs.

On Sunday one dog died and its elderly owner was left injured in an attack by three bull-type breed dogs on Burns-Begg Street.

A separate attack by the same animals took place a few minutes’ walk away on Kinross High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

It left owner David Mcilroy desperately trying to save his German shorthaired pointers Molly, 10, and Hugo, 7.

The 63-year-old told The Courier: “Three dogs came running out and went straight for our dogs’ necks.

“We couldn’t get the dogs off.

“I punched it and kicked but it wouldn’t let go of Hugo.”

Owner recalls terror of dog attack

David’s wife yelled in panic, which attracted help from passers-by.

“Someone saw it happen in a car, they came out and also helped get it off,” he added.

“Every time we got them off they’d come and attack again.

“We got our dogs into the Salutation Hotel and they helped us out, the floor was covered in blood but they gave us towels to help Molly.

“It was so frightening for us.”

A dog was killed on Burns-Begg Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

In the other incident the victim – a smaller-breed dog – could not be saved.

Police are investigating the attacks – believed to be the second violent incident involving the same dogs in the past two weeks.

David continued: “We have sympathy for the lady who lost her dog.

“We thought we were going to lose Molly – she had two dogs pinning her down and they were going for her neck.

“I believe the dogs broke out of a garden in a house.

“They got the first dog, and after they did that they came running in the High Street.

“The owner was nowhere to be seen.

“They seemed nice dogs and well looked-after, but they had the killer instinct.”

Fundraising effort for victims of Kinross attack

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help pay for a cremation for the dead dog as well as vet treatment for Molly and Hugo.

More than £1,700 was raised in less than 24 hours.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.

She said: “The police have the body of the deceased dog at a crematorium in Perth.

“We’re waiting for further details so we can hopefully pay for whatever the owner has requested.”

She added: “The same three dogs also escaped last week and attacked a dog on the High Street in Kinross and the police were called.

“It beggars belief how it could happen again a week later – not once but twice on the same day. ”

Molly and Hugo are recovering at home. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Melissa wrote on the GoFundMe page: “We are raising money to help the dogs who were horrendously attacked in Kinross.

“The elderly owner of the little dog that was killed was also hurt whilst trying to protect her dog and our hearts are absolutely breaking for her.

“We are hoping to raise funds to help with vets bills for the two injured dogs and very sadly a dignified cremation for the deceased dog.

“Every penny we can raise will go to the dog owners at this incredibly sad time.”

David said: “It’s true community spirit and we’re so grateful for everyone who donated and helped us on the day.

“The fundraiser will cover the care and any insurance claim.”

Police probe after dog death

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday we were called to a report of three dogs having been attacked by other dogs on High Street and Burns Begg Street, Kinross.

“One dog died and two others were injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

“A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. There is no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1865 of 20 October, 2024.

More from Perth & Kinross

Willowgate Activity Centre.
Perth activity centre offering day care during school strikes
Kayden Walker
Family fury as water sports firm fined £10k for 12-year-old's River Tay death
School support staff are on strike across Perth. Image: PA
'No money' to stop two-week Perth school strike, SNP finance chief Shona Robison says
Thomas Devers.
Career criminal used power tool to chop up benches at Perth football park
Barry McQuaid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Topless thug terrorised Perth couple and told them 'this house belongs to me'
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife
Connor Sinclair (far right) with members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left). Image: PA
Crieff piper - whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 - behind homecoming lament…
stagecoach buses cancelled
Former Traffic Commissioner says councils 'lack imagination' in tackling Perthshire and Fife bus problems
do attack Kinross
Dog killed, two others and a woman injured in dog attack in Kinross
2
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits

Conversation