Kinross owner recalls horror attack by killer dogs that left hotel covered in blood

A Kinross man has spoken of the harrowing moments he had to save his two dogs from being killed by an out-of-control pack of dogs.

On Sunday one dog died and its elderly owner was left injured in an attack by three bull-type breed dogs on Burns-Begg Street.

A separate attack by the same animals took place a few minutes’ walk away on Kinross High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

It left owner David Mcilroy desperately trying to save his German shorthaired pointers Molly, 10, and Hugo, 7.

The 63-year-old told The Courier: “Three dogs came running out and went straight for our dogs’ necks.

“We couldn’t get the dogs off.

“I punched it and kicked but it wouldn’t let go of Hugo.”

Owner recalls terror of dog attack

David’s wife yelled in panic, which attracted help from passers-by.

“Someone saw it happen in a car, they came out and also helped get it off,” he added.

“Every time we got them off they’d come and attack again.

“We got our dogs into the Salutation Hotel and they helped us out, the floor was covered in blood but they gave us towels to help Molly.

“It was so frightening for us.”

In the other incident the victim – a smaller-breed dog – could not be saved.

Police are investigating the attacks – believed to be the second violent incident involving the same dogs in the past two weeks.

David continued: “We have sympathy for the lady who lost her dog.

“We thought we were going to lose Molly – she had two dogs pinning her down and they were going for her neck.

“I believe the dogs broke out of a garden in a house.

“They got the first dog, and after they did that they came running in the High Street.

“The owner was nowhere to be seen.

“They seemed nice dogs and well looked-after, but they had the killer instinct.”

Fundraising effort for victims of Kinross attack

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help pay for a cremation for the dead dog as well as vet treatment for Molly and Hugo.

More than £1,700 was raised in less than 24 hours.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.

She said: “The police have the body of the deceased dog at a crematorium in Perth.

“We’re waiting for further details so we can hopefully pay for whatever the owner has requested.”

She added: “The same three dogs also escaped last week and attacked a dog on the High Street in Kinross and the police were called.

“It beggars belief how it could happen again a week later – not once but twice on the same day. ”

Melissa wrote on the GoFundMe page: “We are raising money to help the dogs who were horrendously attacked in Kinross.

“The elderly owner of the little dog that was killed was also hurt whilst trying to protect her dog and our hearts are absolutely breaking for her.

“We are hoping to raise funds to help with vets bills for the two injured dogs and very sadly a dignified cremation for the deceased dog.

“Every penny we can raise will go to the dog owners at this incredibly sad time.”

David said: “It’s true community spirit and we’re so grateful for everyone who donated and helped us on the day.

“The fundraiser will cover the care and any insurance claim.”

Police probe after dog death

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday we were called to a report of three dogs having been attacked by other dogs on High Street and Burns Begg Street, Kinross.

“One dog died and two others were injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

“A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. There is no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1865 of 20 October, 2024.