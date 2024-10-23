M90 reopens at Broxden Roundabout in Perth after crash between crane and van

The M90 has reopened southbound in Perth after a crash between a crane and a van.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Broxden Roundabout.

The road was closed for around an hour and reopened at 5.40pm.

In a post on X, Traffic Scotland said there were delays of up to 16 minutes in the area.

Driver given fixed penalty notice after M90 crash in Perth

Police confirmed there were no injuries and one driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 23 October, 2024 we were called to a two vehicle crash at Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

“Emergency services attended, there were no reports of injuries and recovery was arranged.

“One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended to make the scene safe.

He said: “We got the initial call at 4.16pm.

“We sent one appliance to make the scene safe.

“Everyone was out of the vehicles and in care of the Scottish Ambulance Service when we arrived.”