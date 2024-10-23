What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?

Courier Sport puts their two most recent matches - a damaging defeat and a morale-boosting victory - under the microscope.

Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
Dundee celebrate at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Experience counts and Dundee have found that out the hard way this season.

The Dark Blues have endured an up-and-down start to the season, flying high in the early stages before hitting a deep, deep low against Kilmarnock.

Tony Docherty’s side appeared to be cruising to a deserved victory at Dens Park, leading 2-0 with five minutes left on the clock despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the contest.

However, a defensive collapse allowed Killie to plunder three goals in the final nine minutes and prompted plenty of soul-searching at Dens Park.

Suddenly a three-match losing streak, five without a win, had tumbled into four straight defeats and six without victory. With the added agony of a major defensive collapse on top.

Dundee players salute away fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee players salute away fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS

They put an international break to good use and work on the training pitch paid off as they earned a thoroughly welcome clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Other than sharpened focus on eradicating individual mistakes, what was the difference between the two sides on show?

Experience, that’s what.

What changed on the pitch?

Boss Docherty made big changes to his starting XI at Motherwell with four players coming in.

Ryan Astley and Fin Robertson played their parts but the notable impacts came from two very experienced campaigners.

Fir Park saw Trevor Carson making his 432nd career appearance as he kept a clean sheet, the first the Dark Blues have managed in the league this term.

Making his first start for the club was Scott Fraser, who isn’t too far behind Carson in senior appearances with 390 to his name now.

Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson returned to the Dundee team. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Carson and Fraser added to a hugely experienced spine of the team alongside Clark Robertson, Curtis Main and Simon Murray.

Meanwhile, against Kilmarnock, Dundee used seven players who have played fewer than 10 Premiership matches – against the Steelmen that was only five.

On the whole, the levels of first-team experience didn’t alter too much between the matches, though the difference was still noticeable.

Those who took to the pitch at Fir Park had 2,865 career appearances compared to 2,753 against Killie.

The startling difference, however, comes when you compare the teams that finished the two matches.

The final team at Motherwell had, in total, played over 600 senior matches more than the team that finished against Kilmarnock.

Scott Fraser on the ball for Dundee
Scott Fraser holds off his man in the Dundee midfield. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

There is a caveat that the Killie side only had 10 men after Mo Sylla’s red card. He has 297 appearances to his name.

The XI who completed the victory at Fir Park have 2,001 career appearances to their names.

The 10 who completed the defeat at home to Kilmarnock have just 1,378 career appearances to their names.

‘They know what it takes to win a game’

Don’t just take Courier Sport’s word for it.

Manager Tony Docherty is delighted to now be able to call upon experienced campaigners Clark Robertson and Scott Fraser on a regular basis.

That know-how allows the club’s young stars to flourish he says.

“At this club we’ve got a really good blend of youth and experience,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

“The young players need that kind of experience around them. I call them cultural architects, they’re the ones that have got the experience of playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“They know what it takes to win a game so that experience is vital.

“And it can really help the young players.

“There’s a really good blend with the likes of Clark Robertson, Scott Fraser, Trevor Carson, Simon Murray and more and you look behind that you’ve got real young talent.

“There’s Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Seb Palmer-Houlden and a lot more.

“So it’s a good blend, but I really need to credit the experienced ones.

“It’s all right having experience but it’s about the good experience and that being transferable.

“I think that’s what they showed on Saturday.

“I see it every day here, I see good practice here every day.

“And for me as manager and the coaching staff, it’s good to see when we walk out the room, they carry on the message and that’s really, really important.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he…
Dundee celebrate
Tony Docherty provides Scott Fraser fitness update as he hails Dundee's 'strength and togetherness'
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
LEE WILKIE: One Dundee player might be left fizzing but experience counted big in…
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson: Losing Dundee No 1 spot to Jon McCracken made me even hungrier
2
Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
4 talking points as complete Dundee shock the form book at Motherwell
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans after victory at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee showed lessons were learned in 'big' Motherwell win says proud Tony Docherty as…
2
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche picks out key improvement Dundee need to end losing streak at Motherwell
Jordan McGhee
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides 'good news' on Jordan McGhee as he assesses Scotland…
Lyall Cameron scores at Motherwell.
Dundee at Motherwell: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth star Ally Graham on trial at Arsenal - and trained with…

Conversation