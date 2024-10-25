Excitement in Alyth as dozens get involved in town’s first haunted scarecrow trail

Excitement is building ahead of Alyth’s first haunted scarecrow trail.

More than 35 households and at least 15 businesses have created scary scarecrow models to be displayed across the Perthshire town this Halloween.

The trail begins on Sunday October 27 and runs for seven nights.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the designers of the best scarecrows.

During the display period a spooky walk will take place in the town – with participants warned to expect the unexpected.

Alyth artist ‘filling a gap’ with Halloween event

The event is the brainchild of Jilly Henderson, who set up art studio The Hive in Commercial Street earlier this year.

“A year ago I put up a female figure outside called the White Lady of the Den,” she recalled.

“I put on the Alyth Community Support Group page that there was a ghost floating around.

“People were interested in bringing their children up on Halloween to see her.

“So I thought it would be good if, this year, Alyth had a few of these things dotted around for people to see.

“In Alyth we have Christmas covered with the market, so this is a chance to fill the gap we have in Halloween.”

More than 50 entries for town’s first spooky scarecrow display

Supported by £2,000 funding from Alyth Development Trust, Jilly spread the word on her Facebook page.

Participants were given free wooden stakes and pumpkins to help with their scarecrow creations.

“There are more than 50 entries which is shocking,” Jilly said.

“I thought there would be maybe 20 but it kept going and going.

“As for the businesses, it would be easier to list those who haven’t been involved than those who have.”

She has created a map of the haunted scarecrows that has been available at The Singing Kettle, Alyth Hotel, Marley’s Diner, Cafe in the Square, Thrifty One, Alythhttps://www.thecourier.co.uk/tag/alyth/ Library, Lunan Newsagents, Sims Hardwear and Co-op.

Visitors can vote for their favourite creations by tearing off a section of the map and dropping them into The Hive.

The top three receive prizes of £100, £75 and £50 respectively.

Spooky walk to end at churchyard

The spooky walk takes place on Friday, November 1 at 6.30pm.

It begins at the Old Pack Bridge and ends at the old churchyard at Alyth Arches, off the High Street.

The event will last just over an hour.

Jilly doesn’t want to give too much away, but said: “Everyone will meet in town with lanterns and torches.

“A ghost lollipop lady will get people over the road.

“We will then go to the churchyard and have stewards there to make sure no one falls down the cracks.

“Expect the unexpected.”

She continued: “It’s so nice to see people in Alyth getting involved in this.

“There is so much enthusiasm.”