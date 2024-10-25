Excitement in Alyth as dozens get involved in town’s first haunted scarecrow trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Excitement in Alyth as dozens get involved in town’s first haunted scarecrow trail

The town is preparing for a big Halloween celebration that also includes a spooky walk.

By Stephen Eighteen
Jilly Henderson, Dorota Kiedrowska, Svetlana Gaft, Neil Paterson and Andrew Gaft outside The Hive on Commercial Street, Alyth,
Jilly Henderson, Dorota Kiedrowska, Svetlana Gaft, Neil Paterson and Andrew Gaft outside The Hive on Commercial Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Excitement is building ahead of Alyth’s first haunted scarecrow trail.

More than 35 households and at least 15 businesses have created scary scarecrow models to be displayed across the Perthshire town this Halloween.

The trail begins on Sunday October 27 and runs for seven nights.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the designers of the best scarecrows.

During the display period a spooky walk will take place in the town – with participants warned to expect the unexpected.

Alyth artist ‘filling a gap’ with Halloween event

The event is the brainchild of Jilly Henderson, who set up art studio The Hive in Commercial Street earlier this year.

“A year ago I put up a female figure outside called the White Lady of the Den,” she recalled.

Jilly with the White Lady of the Den. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I put on the Alyth Community Support Group page that there was a ghost floating around.

“People were interested in bringing their children up on Halloween to see her.

“So I thought it would be good if, this year, Alyth had a few of these things dotted around for people to see.

“In Alyth we have Christmas covered with the market, so this is a chance to fill the gap we have in Halloween.”

More than 50 entries for town’s first spooky scarecrow display

Supported by £2,000 funding from Alyth Development Trust, Jilly spread the word on her Facebook page.

Participants were given free wooden stakes and pumpkins to help with their scarecrow creations.

“There are more than 50 entries which is shocking,” Jilly said.

“I thought there would be maybe 20 but it kept going and going.

“As for the businesses, it would be easier to list those who haven’t been involved than those who have.”

The scarecrow trail map. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She has created a map of the haunted scarecrows that has been available at The Singing Kettle, Alyth Hotel, Marley’s Diner, Cafe in the Square, Thrifty One, Alythhttps://www.thecourier.co.uk/tag/alyth/ Library, Lunan Newsagents, Sims Hardwear and Co-op.

Visitors can vote for their favourite creations by tearing off a section of the map and dropping them into The Hive.

The top three receive prizes of £100, £75 and £50 respectively.

Spooky walk to end at churchyard

The spooky walk takes place on Friday, November 1 at 6.30pm.

It begins at the Old Pack Bridge and ends at the old churchyard at Alyth Arches, off the High Street.

The event will last just over an hour.

Some of the creepy frights to be found on the scarecrow trail. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jilly leading a scary group on Pinacree Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jilly doesn’t want to give too much away, but said: “Everyone will meet in town with lanterns and torches.

“A ghost lollipop lady will get people over the road.

“We will then go to the churchyard and have stewards there to make sure no one falls down the cracks.

“Expect the unexpected.”

She continued: “It’s so nice to see people in Alyth getting involved in this.

“There is so much enthusiasm.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Michael Paton
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
Kevin Ogg
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their 'secret' relationship
The 16-year-old has been charged after 'careless' riding of an electric bike in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
16-year-old charged after 'numerous' reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre
Glasgow Road, Perth
Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on Glasgow Road in Perth
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near…
Free school meals.
Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim concerned over temporary release rules for killer Robbie Smullen
Councillor Angus Forbes.
Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over 'lack of staff' at A90 roadworks
2
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3

Conversation