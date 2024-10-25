Police and council warned of dangerous Kinross dogs 6 months before fatal attack

Neighbours say a dog attack in Kinross – which saw a dog killed, two others mauled and a woman hurt – could have been prevented as they first reported concerns six months ago.

Both Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council were aware of issues relating to the three attacking dogs, who escaped their home on Sunday, with residents saying they have been in a “living nightmare” for months.

The dogs involved in the weekend attack had also set upon another dog just three days prior, on October 17.

Police made enquiries and PKC’s dog warden was informed.

Neighbour informed Perth and Kinross Council six months ago

It has now emerged the council was first informed six months ago when at least one neighbour reported initial concerns about anti-social behaviour from the property the dogs were housed in and environmental health issues.

On Sunday afternoon the dogs – thought to be pitbull types – escaped a town centre property and killed a dog on Burns Begg Street, where a woman was injured when she fell.

Two other dogs were mauled when the animals ran into the town’s High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

Police have since seized four dogs from a property in the town, which they have confirmed were not XL Bully dogs or a banned breed.

The neighbour who said they called the council multiple times a week for six months to raise concerns about the dogs said: “Initially the owner moved in with three dogs. The dogs were just fouling all over the garden. It was a mess.

“I’ve been on the phone to the council at least twice a week for the past six months. They have done nothing.

“It’s taken for a dog to be brutally killed and two others attacked for something to be done.”

Councillor says weekend death was ‘final straw’ for neighbours

On Tuesday evening a public meeting was held by Kinross Community Council in response to Sunday’s events.

Kinross-shire councillors Willie Robertson and Dave Cuthbert attended the meeting.

Mr Robertson (Lib Dem) said: “I was first contacted by a resident at the beginning of August about this issue and had a meeting on site with two local residents and the local housing officer and a representative from Community Greenspace.

“I was assured at that meeting that steps were being taken to deal with the problems caused by the council’s tenant.

“Since that time things have gone from bad to worse.

“The events at the weekend were the final straw for the neighbours of the property.”

Both Mr Robertson and Mr Cuthbert (Independent) met with the council’s head of housing on Thursday afternoon to address residents’ concerns.

Kinross community helps victims of dog attacks

A PKC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident in question. As this is subject of a current police investigation we will not be commenting further.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns said: “The dogs were contained within the property before being safely removed to ensure no further risk to the public.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

A Gofundme page set up to help the dogs and owners affected by the attack has raised £2,790.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.

And Auchterarder-based Furget Me Not Pet Cremations has offered its services to the owner of the small dog which was killed in Sunday’s attack for free.