Police and council warned of dangerous Kinross dogs 6 months before fatal attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police and council warned of dangerous Kinross dogs 6 months before fatal attack

One neighbour says they called the council multiple times a week for six months.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were saved in one of the attacks. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were saved in one of the attacks. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Neighbours say a dog attack in Kinross – which saw a dog killed, two others mauled and a woman hurt – could have been prevented as they first reported concerns six months ago.

Both Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council were aware of issues relating to the three attacking dogs, who escaped their home on Sunday, with residents saying they have been in a “living nightmare” for months.

The dogs involved in the weekend attack had also set upon another dog just three days prior, on October 17.

Police made enquiries and PKC’s dog warden was informed.

Neighbour informed Perth and Kinross Council six months ago

It has now emerged the council was first informed six months ago when at least one neighbour reported initial concerns about anti-social behaviour from the property the dogs were housed in and environmental health issues.

On Sunday afternoon the dogs – thought to be pitbull types – escaped a town centre property and killed a dog on Burns Begg Street, where a woman was injured when she fell.

Two other dogs were mauled when the animals ran into the town’s High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

Police have since seized four dogs from a property in the town, which they have confirmed were not XL Bully dogs or a banned breed.

The neighbour who said they called the council multiple times a week for six months to raise concerns about the dogs said: “Initially the owner moved in with three dogs. The dogs were just fouling all over the garden. It was a mess.

“I’ve been on the phone to the council at least twice a week for the past six months. They have done nothing.

“It’s taken for a dog to be brutally killed and two others attacked for something to be done.”

Councillor says weekend death was ‘final straw’ for neighbours

On Tuesday evening a public meeting was held by Kinross Community Council in response to Sunday’s events.

Kinross-shire councillors Willie Robertson and Dave Cuthbert attended the meeting.

kinross dog attack
The fatal attack took place on Burns Begg Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Mr Robertson (Lib Dem) said: “I was first contacted by a resident at the beginning of August about this issue and had a meeting on site with two local residents and the local housing officer and a representative from Community Greenspace.

“I was assured at that meeting that steps were being taken to deal with the problems caused by the council’s tenant.

“Since that time things have gone from bad to worse.

“The events at the weekend were the final straw for the neighbours of the property.”

Both Mr Robertson and Mr Cuthbert (Independent) met with the council’s head of housing on Thursday afternoon to address residents’ concerns.

Kinross community helps victims of dog attacks

A PKC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident in question. As this is subject of a current police investigation we will not be commenting further.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns said: “The dogs were contained within the property before being safely removed to ensure no further risk to the public.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

A Gofundme page set up to help the dogs and owners affected by the attack has raised £2,790.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.

And Auchterarder-based Furget Me Not Pet Cremations has offered its services to the owner of the small dog which was killed in Sunday’s attack for free.

More from Perth & Kinross

Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
Calum Thom
Blairgowrie rugby player's vicious clubhouse assault left teammate's ankle facing wrong way
Jilly Henderson, Dorota Kiedrowska, Svetlana Gaft, Neil Paterson and Andrew Gaft outside The Hive on Commercial Street, Alyth,
Excitement in Alyth as dozens get involved in town's first haunted scarecrow trail
Michael Paton
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
2
Kevin Ogg
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their 'secret' relationship
The 16-year-old has been charged after 'careless' riding of an electric bike in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
16-year-old charged after 'numerous' reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre
Glasgow Road, Perth
Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on Glasgow Road in Perth
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near…
Free school meals.
Some Perth and Kinross families to receive payments within days due to school strikes

Conversation