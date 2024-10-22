Four dogs involved in fatal attack in Kinross seized by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four dogs involved in fatal attack in Kinross seized by police

One dog died and a woman was injured. Shortly after another two dogs were targeted by the same animals.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kinross dog attack
Molly and Hugo were saved in one of the two attacks. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2024

Four dogs involved in a fatal attack in Kinross have been seized by the police.

On Sunday one dog died and its elderly owner was left injured in an attack by the bull-type breed dogs on Burns-Begg Street.

A separate attack by the same animals took place a few minutes’ walk away on Kinross High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

This second attack forced Kinross man David Mcilroy, 63, to act quickly to save his two dogs.

David told The Courier of the harrowing moment he stepped in to stop his German shorthaired pointers Molly, 10, and Hugo, 7, from being killed by the out-of-control pack of dogs.

In the other incident the victim – a smaller-breed dog – could not be saved.

Police following ‘positive line of inquiry’ after Kinross dog death

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday we were called to a report of three dogs having been attacked by four other dogs on High Street and Burns Begg Street, Kinross.

“One dog died and two others were injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

“A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“The four dogs have been seized.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns said: “The dogs were contained within the property before being safely removed to ensure no further risk to the public.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

kinross dog attack
Burn Begg Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help pay for a cremation for the dead dog as well as vet treatment for Molly and Hugo.

More than £2,500 has so far been raised.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.

Conversation