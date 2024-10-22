Four dogs involved in fatal attack in Kinross seized by police

Four dogs involved in a fatal attack in Kinross have been seized by the police.

On Sunday one dog died and its elderly owner was left injured in an attack by the bull-type breed dogs on Burns-Begg Street.

A separate attack by the same animals took place a few minutes’ walk away on Kinross High Street, near the Salutation Hotel, also at around 2.30pm.

This second attack forced Kinross man David Mcilroy, 63, to act quickly to save his two dogs.

David told The Courier of the harrowing moment he stepped in to stop his German shorthaired pointers Molly, 10, and Hugo, 7, from being killed by the out-of-control pack of dogs.

In the other incident the victim – a smaller-breed dog – could not be saved.

Police following ‘positive line of inquiry’ after Kinross dog death

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday we were called to a report of three dogs having been attacked by four other dogs on High Street and Burns Begg Street, Kinross.

“One dog died and two others were injured and taken to the vet for treatment.

“A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“The four dogs have been seized.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns said: “The dogs were contained within the property before being safely removed to ensure no further risk to the public.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help pay for a cremation for the dead dog as well as vet treatment for Molly and Hugo.

More than £2,500 has so far been raised.

Melissa Macfarlane organised the page with other administrators of the Kinross Community Group Facebook page.