10 years on: Daughter of murdered Perth aid worker, David Haines, pays tribute to ‘strong, kind and caring’ dad

The daughter of murdered Perth aid worker David Haines has paid tribute to her “caring” dad at a memorial service.

Bethany Haines has remembered her father as a man who “loved life” at the service held on Sunday to mark 10 years since his death.

Mr Haines was kidnapped by Isis in Syria in 2013 after flying out from Perth to help victims of the war there.

He was beheaded in September 2014, with footage of the murder being posted online.

Speaking at the memorial service held at Perth Congregational Church, Bethany said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years since my world was shattered and I had to accept that I was never going to see my dad again.

“It has been a long and hard 10 years with many ups and downs.

“The pain has never gone away and probably never will but I learned to cope with it and channel my energies into positive things.”

Bethany described her father as “strong, kind and caring” and said that he would have loved becoming a grandad and spending time with her son.

She added: “He would not want to be remembered as the man in the orange jumpsuit, he would want to be remembered as the man who loved his family, who was generous, who wanted to help in any way he could and who loved life.”

‘It’s been a long and hard 10 years’

Bethany also stressed that her dad’s death was not about religion but was due to “bad men doing bad things”.

The service also paid tribute to six other hostages who suffered a similar fate to Mr Haines.

A slide show featuring photos of them all and Mr Haines was played.

Minister Gordon Campbell, who led the service, said: “We are here to remember David and all the other hostages and it’s important that we do so.

“In the most difficult of circumstances David was supporting others, mediating in disputes, keeping spirits up and being strong for others.”

Back in August, Bethany made a frantic appeal for the return of a silver bracelet that was the last gift her dad ever gave her.

Bethany wore the bracelet when she travelled to Syria to retrace her dad’s steps.

It was also on her wrist when she travelled to the US for the trial of her father’s killer – ex-British jihadist El Shafee Elsheikh.

At the service, Bethany thanked those who have supported her over the last decade, including the charity Hostage International.

She hopes that the service will help to raise money for the cause.

Donations can be made on a JustGiving page set up in memory of Mr Haines.