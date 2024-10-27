10 years on: Daughter of murdered Perth aid worker, David Haines, pays tribute to ‘strong, kind and caring’ dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

10 years on: Daughter of murdered Perth aid worker, David Haines, pays tribute to ‘strong, kind and caring’ dad

Bethany Haines spoke at a service at Perth Congregational Church on Sunday, where she spoke of a "long and hard" decade.

Bethany Haines with her dad David Haines.
Bethany Haines has paid tribute to her dad David. Image: Bethany Haines
By Chloe Burrell

The daughter of murdered Perth aid worker David Haines has paid tribute to her “caring” dad at a memorial service.

Bethany Haines has remembered her father as a man who “loved life” at the service held on Sunday to mark 10 years since his death.

Mr Haines was kidnapped by Isis in Syria in 2013 after flying out from Perth to help victims of the war there.

He was beheaded in September 2014, with footage of the murder being posted online.

Speaking at the memorial service held at Perth Congregational Church, Bethany said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years since my world was shattered and I had to accept that I was never going to see my dad again.

David Haines as a young dad with his baby daughter Bethany.
David Haines as a young dad with his baby daughter Bethany. Image: Bethany Haines

“It has been a long and hard 10 years with many ups and downs.

“The pain has never gone away and probably never will but I learned to cope with it and channel my energies into positive things.”

Bethany described her father as “strong, kind and caring” and said that he would have loved becoming a grandad and spending time with her son.

She added: “He would not want to be remembered as the man in the orange jumpsuit, he would want to be remembered as the man who loved his family, who was generous, who wanted to help in any way he could and who loved life.”

‘It’s been a long and hard 10 years’

Bethany also stressed that her dad’s death was not about religion but was due to “bad men doing bad things”.

The service also paid tribute to six other hostages who suffered a similar fate to Mr Haines.

A slide show featuring photos of them all and Mr Haines was played.

Minister Gordon Campbell, who led the service, said: “We are here to remember David and all the other hostages and it’s important that we do so.

“In the most difficult of circumstances David was supporting others, mediating in disputes, keeping spirits up and being strong for others.”

Back in August, Bethany made a frantic appeal for the return of a silver bracelet that was the last gift her dad ever gave her.

Bethany Haines.
Bethany Haines. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

Bethany wore the bracelet when she travelled to Syria to retrace her dad’s steps.

It was also on her wrist when she travelled to the US for the trial of her father’s killer – ex-British jihadist El Shafee Elsheikh.

At the service, Bethany thanked those who have supported her over the last decade, including the charity Hostage International.

She hopes that the service will help to raise money for the cause.

Donations can be made on a JustGiving page set up in memory of Mr Haines.

More from Perth & Kinross

On-call firefighter and farmer Toni Dowling and her similarly multi-faceted dad, Anthony.
Perthshire dad and daughter combine farming and firefighting
Steven McCready died on Saturday. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth athlete who defied brain tumour to finish parkruns dies aged 43
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
5
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were saved in one of the attacks. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Police and council warned of dangerous Kinross dogs 6 months before fatal attack
6
Calum Thom
Blairgowrie rugby player's vicious clubhouse assault left teammate's ankle facing wrong way
Jilly Henderson, Dorota Kiedrowska, Svetlana Gaft, Neil Paterson and Andrew Gaft outside The Hive on Commercial Street, Alyth,
Excitement in Alyth as dozens get involved in town's first haunted scarecrow trail
Michael Paton
Perth body shop owner peed in police van after second drink-drive offence
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
4
Kevin Ogg
Freed Dundee prisoner attacked support worker after she ended their 'secret' relationship
The 16-year-old has been charged after 'careless' riding of an electric bike in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
16-year-old charged after 'numerous' reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre

Conversation