Man, 28, charged after Kinross dog attacks

A 28-year-old man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with dog attacks in Kinross.

Officers received reports of three dogs attacking four other dogs on High Street and Burns-Begg Street on Sunday October 20.

One dog died and two others were injured and taken to a vet for treatment.

A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene.

The man has been charged after a police investigation into the attacks.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.