Home News Dundee

‘Terrified’ kids forced to hide as Dundee yobs launch fireworks from bikes

There were several reports of incidents in the Whitfield and Fintry area.

By James Simpson
The incident was reported to Longhaugh Police Station. Image: Google Street View
Children out guising on Halloween were left in tears and forced to “hide” after yobs launched fireworks at them in Dundee.

Concerned parents received “frantic” phone calls from children on Thursday night as they were fleeing to safety.

It’s understood the incidents happened across several streets around the Whitfield and Fintry area.

Teenagers in a car and on electric bikes were pursuing children while launching fireworks, parents claimed.

One mum said her child “hid in a bush” before she was able to collect him.

Kids ‘screaming’ at fireworks in Whitfield and Fintry

She said: “There was a bunch of kids ranging between 14 and 17 letting off massive fireworks.

“They could have seriously injured one of these smaller kids or started a fire.

“My son called me, I couldn’t make sense of what he was trying to say but he was hysterical.

“I asked where he was and I grabbed my car keys and flew along and picked him up.

“He was hiding in a bush.

“He was shaking and crying and trying to tell me a little boy was hit by a firework.

“My son was not hurt but absolutely terrified.”

Parent tells police ‘they were shooting fireworks at the kids’

One parent, who did not wish to be identified, said fireworks were being hurled at Lothian Crescent and Salton Crescent.

She reported the matter to Longhaugh Police Station on Friday.

The 36-year-old said: “My son and his friends were out guising and they were left petrified.

“There were older youths in a white car and also lads on bikes throwing fireworks.

“They were shooting fireworks at the kids.

“A couple of the fireworks struck my son and they were pursued as they ran away.

“I’m relieved they weren’t seriously injured but the youngsters are now traumatised.

“I reported the matter to police and I’m aware other parents have similar stories.”

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report on Friday regarding the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a report was made earlier today (Friday) regarding fireworks thrown in the Fintry area last night.

“Advice was given to the reporter.”

Elsewhere, Police Scotland confirmed there were no arrests as officers tackled another night of Halloween disorder in Kirkton.

