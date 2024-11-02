Man, 41, charged after ‘significant’ £150k cannabis haul on A9 near Auchterarder

A man has been charged with alleged drug offences after cannabis worth £150,000 was discovered in a car on the A9 in Perthshire.

Police stopped the vehicle on the northbound carriageway near Auchterarder at around 12.45pm on Friday.

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000 was recovered.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This is a significant recovery which will impact heavily on those involved in this type of criminality.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”