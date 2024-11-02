Man, 62, charged with ‘communications offence’ after group target Perth resident

A 62-year-old man was charged with a “communications offence” after a group gathered in Perth city centre.

A throng of people were spotted in Leonard Street on Friday at around 7pm.

It is thought they were targeting a resident of a nearby property.

Officers arrived shortly afterwards.

An onlooker said: “I saw a police car arrive with blue flashing lights at an address in Leonard Street.

“A number of other people were also at the location and it looked as though someone was being spoken to.”

An arrest was then made.

Arrest made after gathering in Perth city centre

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Friday, 1 November, 2024 we were called to a report of a group gathered in the Leonard Street area of Perth.

“Officers attended, engaged with the group and provided advice. They later dispersed.

“A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a communications offence.

“He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”