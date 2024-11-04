Police probe after Perth shopfront damaged by fire

Police are investigating after a shopfront was left damaged following a fire in Perth city centre.

Emergency services were called to Blues and Browns on South Street after bins were set on fire shortly after midnight on Monday.

The canopy of the shop has been destroyed, with burn marks showing on the pavement.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.50am on Monday, officers received a report of bins on fire on South Street and Fleshers Vennel, Perth.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call at 12.27am on Monday regarding a fire on South Street.

“Two appliances from Perth were mobilised and arrived to find a shop canopy on fire.

“Crew members extinguished the fire and we left at 1am.”

The owner of the shop declined to comment.