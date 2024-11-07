Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub

Ronan Hunter was convicted of attacking his victim at the Ice Factory but cleared of using a glass bottle because a sheriff ruled it would have been a tricky manoeuvre with a prosthetic leg.

By Jamie Buchan
Ronan Hunter
Ronan Hunter went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A raver has been cleared of hitting a fellow clubber with a glass bottle because his prosthetic leg would have made it too difficult on the slippery Perth nightclub floor.

Ronan Hunter kicked and punched into his victim as he lay on the dancefloor during a “rammy” in the city’s Ice Factory.

The 20-year-old was found guilty after trial at Perth Sheriff Court of assaulting Lleyton Simpson to his injury in the early hours of March 23 this year.

But he was cleared of attacking his victim with a glass bottle after a sheriff ruled it would have been a tricky manoeuvre for him.

Hunter has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

Alcohol-fuelled

Sheriff William Wood said: “Clearly this was something of a rammy in a nightclub and it is clear there was a substantial amount of drink taken on all sides.

“I do accept the evidence that Mr Hunter punched Mr Simpson first and thereafter perpetrated the assault – with one exception in relation to the glass bottle.

Ronan Hunter leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“We heard that Mr Hunter and Mr Simpson were rolling about on the floor, before Mr Hunter got up, picked up the bottle and threw it at Mr Simpson.

“There is a doubt in my mind given Mr Hunter has a prosthetic leg.

“It must have been difficult on a slippery dancefloor to have perpetrated that particular part of the complaint.”

He found Hunter guilty of assaulting Mr Simpson by repeatedly punching him on the head and knocking him to the floor and then while acting with others, repeatedly kicking and punching him on the head to his injury.

Perths Ice Factory nightclub.

The sheriff told Hunter: “This is a lesson in what happens when you don’t behave in nightclubs.

“Things don’t have to get out of hand. You can simply step back instead of stepping forward.”

Hunter, of Balgair Street, Glasgow, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £400 compensation to Mr Simpson.

Altercation at the bar

The court heard how two groups of friends clashed at the bar when one of Hunter’s group was accused of “behaving inappropriately” towards a woman.

Hunter told his trial he was at the club “for a rave” and said he was drunk on vodka by about 1am, when the altercation happened.

He said: “An argument started and there was a fight on the dancefloor.”

Asked who started the fight, he said: “The other boys.”

He said he punched Mr Simpson but only in self-defence.

Hunter said his prosthetic leg would have made it hard for him to pick up the bottle from the ground, as one witness had suggested.

The attack happened during a headline set by up-and-coming Irish DJ Fionn Curran.

