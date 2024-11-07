Man, 89, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

An 89-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Clepington Road near its junction with Caird Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

One man who was passing the scene said: “Police closed the road off near the shops at Caird Avenue.

“I became aware that an older chap had been injured.

“I just hope he is OK.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Clepington Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the 89-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”