Stirling carer left service user ‘screaming in pain’ and branded colleague ‘useless’

A Stirling carer was sacked after she left a service user “screaming in pain” and branded a colleague “useless”.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Tracey Milne caused “unnecessary risk” to the service user while employed by Careforth Ltd – trading as Home Instead – in Stirling.

The care professional continued to pull bed sheets from under the service user – named in the report as AA – while they were “screaming in pain” and made comments about a fellow worker.

Stirling carer branded colleague ‘useless’

A report published by the SSSC found evidence of misconduct by Milne in March 2023.

It said: “Social services workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services or put them at unnecessary risk.

“They are expected to meet relevant standards of practice and work in a lawful, safe and effective way.

“By continuing to pull the sheet from under AA, you put AA at unnecessary risk of harm and caused or contributed towards AA’s distress.”

The watchdog also found that Milne breached professional boundaries by telling another supported person that her colleague – named in the report as YY – was “useless”.

This left the supported person feeling “worried about the people employed to provide them with support”.

The regulator has placed an 18-month warning on her registration along with several conditions.

Stirling carer sacked after causing ‘unnecessary harm’

A spokesperson for Home Instead said: “Safeguarding our clients and providing high-quality care is of paramount importance to Home Instead.

“We acknowledge the distress and upset that the client experienced during the incident and for this, we are truly sorry.

“As is company policy for all our carers, Ms Milne underwent a PVG check through Disclosure Scotland prior to commencing caring duties with Home Instead.

“This was received clear of any sanctions.”

Home Instead says it also sought and received three professional and three personal references before her employment.

The spokesperson added: “As soon as we became aware of the incident in question we immediately reported the case to SSSC.

“Ms Milne was suspended and we went on to dismiss her following an internal investigation.”