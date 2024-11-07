Stirling carer left service user ‘screaming in pain’ and branded colleague ‘useless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling carer left service user ‘screaming in pain’ and branded colleague ‘useless’

Tracey Milne was sacked from her role after an investigation.

By Andrew Robson
Careforth Ltd offices at the Castlecraig Business Park in Stirling.
Careforth Ltd offices at the Castlecraig Business Park in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling carer was sacked after she left a service user “screaming in pain” and branded a colleague “useless”.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Tracey Milne caused “unnecessary risk” to the service user while employed by Careforth Ltd – trading as Home Instead – in Stirling.

The care professional continued to pull bed sheets from under the service user – named in the report as AA – while they were “screaming in pain” and made comments about a fellow worker.

Stirling carer branded colleague ‘useless’

A report published by the SSSC found evidence of misconduct by Milne in March 2023.

It said: “Social services workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services or put them at unnecessary risk.

“They are expected to meet relevant standards of practice and work in a lawful, safe and effective way.

“By continuing to pull the sheet from under AA, you put AA at unnecessary risk of harm and caused or contributed towards AA’s distress.”

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: Supplied

The watchdog also found that Milne breached professional boundaries by telling another supported person that her colleague – named in the report as YY – was “useless”.

This left the supported person feeling “worried about the people employed to provide them with support”.

The regulator has placed an 18-month warning on her registration along with several conditions.

Stirling carer sacked after causing ‘unnecessary harm’

A spokesperson for Home Instead said: “Safeguarding our clients and providing high-quality care is of paramount importance to Home Instead.

“We acknowledge the distress and upset that the client experienced during the incident and for this, we are truly sorry.

“As is company policy for all our carers, Ms Milne underwent a PVG check through Disclosure Scotland prior to commencing caring duties with Home Instead.

“This was received clear of any sanctions.”

Home Instead says it also sought and received three professional and three personal references before her employment.

The spokesperson added: “As soon as we became aware of the incident in question we immediately reported the case to SSSC.

“Ms Milne was suspended and we went on to dismiss her following an internal investigation.”

More from News

Plan for Cupar Solar farm
Planned Cupar solar farm branded 'disaster for the countryside'
Nisa post office robbery
Desperate Fife post office robber was debt-laden crack addict threatened with knee-capping
Blackness Primary School.
'Dozens' of kids fall sick with bug at Dundee school
A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Police at Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man, 89, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Ronan Hunter
Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub
Violet Connor. Image: DC Thomson
Fife charity boss who stole £40k from vulnerable residents banned from care sector
Lidl's Freeway Cola truck to stop at Slessor Gardens
Lidl's Freeway Cola truck coming to Dundee for Christmas tour
Close-up of video lens
Fife woman tried to return alarm clock spycam to Amazon after streaming child footage…

Conversation