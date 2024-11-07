Roadworks to cause two weeks of closures on major road in Perth

Drivers face two weeks of disruption when work begins on a major road in Perth.

Resurfacing of the A912 Dunkeld Road is due to start on November 11.

The project will be carried out on two sections of the road near Cameron’s Volkswagen Car Dealership and between Florence Place and the Crieff Road roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council says the work will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Due to the scope of the work and road widths available, traffic management measures will be in place across various phases to minimise disruption.

Full list of closures as roadworks to begin on major Perth road

Full details of the roadworks and the roads affected:

Phase 1: Cameron’s Car Dealership – From November 11 for 4 days.

Carriageway resurfacing will occur from Cameron’s Car Dealership to just past the second entrance to McLennan Road.

There will be a northbound road closure from November 11 for around four days.

Northbound traffic leaving the city centre will be diverted via Crieff Road – A85 – A9.

Phase 2: Northbound lane between Florence Place and Crieff Road Roundabout – November 15 for four days.

Resurfacing will shift to the northbound lane between Crieff Road roundabout and Florence Place.

The northbound road closure will continue, and traffic entering the city centre will remain unaffected.

This phase will also last up to four days and remain in place over the weekend.

The official diversion for northbound traffic leaving the city centre will be via Crieff Road – A85 – A9.

Phase 3: Southbound lane between Florence Place and Crieff Road roundabout – November 19 for four days.

Traffic management will switch to a southbound road closure lasting four days, allowing traffic to only exit the city centre via Dunkeld Road.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via A9 – A85 – Crieff Road.

Access to Florence Place and Stanley Crescent will be maintained throughout phases 2 and 3 via diversions.

Phase 4: Cameron’s Car Dealership – November 15 for one week.

During phases 2 and 3, footway resurfacing work will also be conducted on the west side footpath outside Cameron’s Car Dealership.

There will be temporary traffic lights for around one week. They will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm to minimise delays.

Pedestrian and emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout.

Waste collection services will have access as needed, so residents should present their bins as usual.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.