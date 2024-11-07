Roadworks to cause two weeks of closures on major road in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Roadworks to cause two weeks of closures on major road in Perth

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dunkeld Road, Perth roadworks
Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Google Maps

Drivers face two weeks of disruption when work begins on a major road in Perth.

Resurfacing of the A912 Dunkeld Road is due to start on November 11.

The project will be carried out on two sections of the road near Cameron’s Volkswagen Car Dealership and between Florence Place and the Crieff Road roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council says the work will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Due to the scope of the work and road widths available, traffic management measures will be in place across various phases to minimise disruption.

Full list of closures as roadworks to begin on major Perth road

Full details of the roadworks and the roads affected:

Phase 1: Cameron’s Car Dealership – From November 11 for 4 days.

Carriageway resurfacing will occur from Cameron’s Car Dealership to just past the second entrance to McLennan Road.

There will be a northbound road closure from November 11 for around four days.

Northbound traffic leaving the city centre will be diverted via Crieff Road – A85 – A9.

A912 Dunkeld road Perth roadworks
A map of the affected area. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Phase 2: Northbound lane between Florence Place and Crieff Road Roundabout – November 15 for four days.

Resurfacing will shift to the northbound lane between Crieff Road roundabout and Florence Place.

The northbound road closure will continue, and traffic entering the city centre will remain unaffected.

This phase will also last up to four days and remain in place over the weekend.

The official diversion for northbound traffic leaving the city centre will be via Crieff Road – A85 – A9.

Phase 3: Southbound lane between Florence Place and Crieff Road roundabout –  November 19 for four days.

Traffic management will switch to a southbound road closure lasting four days, allowing traffic to only exit the city centre via Dunkeld Road.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via A9 – A85 – Crieff Road.

Access to Florence Place and Stanley Crescent will be maintained throughout phases 2 and 3 via diversions.

A912 Dunkeld Road roadworks
The work will be carried out in four phases. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Phase 4: Cameron’s Car Dealership – November 15 for one week.

During phases 2 and 3, footway resurfacing work will also be conducted on the west side footpath outside Cameron’s Car Dealership.

There will be temporary traffic lights for around one week. They will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm to minimise delays.

Pedestrian and emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout.

Waste collection services will have access as needed, so residents should present their bins as usual.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.

