Concerns grow for missing Perth teenager, 15

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Perth teenager reported missing on Thursday.

Celeste Will was last seen in the Lewis Place area of Perth at around 1.15pm on November 7.

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with long blonde/brown wavy hair.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a black top.

Constable Hunter said: “As time passes concerns are growing for Celeste’s welfare and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Celeste or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Celeste herself to get in touch if she sees this to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1815 of 7 November.