Tools stolen from 8 vans overnight in Auchterarder

A police probe has been launched after a series of thefts from vans in Auchterarder.

Tools were stolen from eight vehicles overnight on Wednesday in the Castleton and Milton areas of the town.

The thefts took place between 10.30pm and 6am on Thursday.

Constable Marie Campbell said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to please get in touch.”

Police are now warning the public to keep vehicles and properties secure after the spate of thefts.

Tools stolen from 8 vans in Auchterarder

“We would also be keen to view any private CCTV or dash-cam footage from the Castleton and Milton areas of Auchterader.

“In light of the ongoing crimes, can I take this opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant and to keep their properties and vehicles secured at all times, to help us prevent opportunistic thieves.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 0512 of November 7.