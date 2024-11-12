Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line

A Perthshire home interiors influencer has been handed an unexpected honour after shop bosses named a line of oak flooring after her.

Marie Storrie has joined forces with the Wooden Floor Store in Perth on the collaboration.

The Scottish gran became an internet sensation thanks to the house she and her husband built at Killiecrankie.

Marie has gained 643,000 followers on Instagram during the process.

And the rustic property has won acclaim in publications like Ideal Homes.

Marie has got to know the team at the Perth branch of the Wooden Floor Store well over time.

So when she was looking to replace the oak flooring at her original house in West Lothian, manager Steven Lawrie had just what she was after.

It was the beginning of a beautiful new partnership.

And now followers can purchase Storrie oak from any of the Wooden Floor Store’s branches if they want to ape Marie’s style.

“I couldn’t believe it when they suggested it,” she said.

“I was delighted though. They’re such a lovely bunch at Perth and they’ve been really helpful to me.”

Storrie success story took Marie by surprise

Marie never set out to be an influencer.

Until the age of 46 she’d been a stay-at-home mum of five.

But when her youngest started school four years ago, she decided she needed a project.

She and her husband devised a plan to build a holiday home in Perthshire, then make the money back by renting it out or letting it on platforms like Airbnb.

Marie documented what she was doing on Instagram.

And along the way, she realised she had a flair for both design and social media.

More than 643,000 people around the world now follow her account.

She has since expanded into designing luxury shepherd’s huts.

And in 2021 she set up a business, Storries Scottish Steadings, selling floor plans based on the Killiecrankie house.

The success means they haven’t had to rent the property out after all.

And now she divides her weeks between there and the property in West Lothian.

“I feel so fortunate I’ve had this chance,” she said.

“I do think if you put your mind to it, and you’re willing to work, you can achieve a lot.”

Perth store thrilled by partnership

Marie paid a visit to the Wooden Floor Store at Perth to launch the new collaboration this week.

Store manager Steven said the team were thrilled to have her on board.

“Marie has built up a massive following for her house at Killiecrankie,” he said.

“We’re so pleased to be working with her.”

The firm describes its Storrie Oak as “a natural raw oak colour with wide boards that has been brushed and white-oiled offering Marie’s latest project both a rustic and modern country charm”.