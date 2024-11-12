Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line

Marie Storrie's home has turned her into a social media sensation, and now a Perth interiors shop is offering fans a chance to get the look.

By Morag Lindsay
Marie STorrie and Steven Lawrie holding plank of wood in front of Perth branch of Wooden Floor Store
Marie Storrie gets her hand on some Storrie oak, with the help of Perth Wooden Floor Store manager Steven Lawrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire home interiors influencer has been handed an unexpected honour after shop bosses named a line of oak flooring after her.

Marie Storrie has joined forces with the Wooden Floor Store in Perth on the collaboration.

The Scottish gran became an internet sensation thanks to the house she and her husband built at Killiecrankie.

Marie has gained 643,000 followers on Instagram during the process.

And the rustic property has won acclaim in publications like Ideal Homes.

Stone and timber house front surrounded by trees
Marie’s Killiecrankie home is a big hit on Instagram. Image: Marie Storrie

Marie has got to know the team at the Perth branch of the Wooden Floor Store well over time.

So when she was looking to replace the oak flooring at her original house in West Lothian, manager Steven Lawrie had just what she was after.

It was the beginning of a beautiful new partnership.

And now followers can purchase Storrie oak from any of the Wooden Floor Store’s branches if they want to ape Marie’s style.

Marie Storrie with group of people surrounded by wooden flooring products
Marie Storrie and friends at the Wooden Floor Store in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I couldn’t believe it when they suggested it,” she said.

“I was delighted though. They’re such a lovely bunch at Perth and they’ve been really helpful to me.”

Storrie success story took Marie by surprise

Marie never set out to be an influencer.

Until the age of 46 she’d been a stay-at-home mum of five.

But when her youngest started school four years ago, she decided she needed a project.

She and her husband devised a plan to build a holiday home in Perthshire, then make the money back by renting it out or letting it on platforms like Airbnb.

One storey house set in trees and grass
The Killiecrankie house that started it all. Image: Marie Storrie.

Marie documented what she was doing on Instagram.

And along the way, she realised she had a flair for both design and social media.

More than 643,000 people around the world now follow her account.

She has since expanded into designing luxury shepherd’s huts.

And in 2021 she set up a business, Storries Scottish Steadings, selling floor plans based on the Killiecrankie house.

The success means they haven’t had to rent the property out after all.

And now she divides her weeks between there and the property in West Lothian.

Marie Storrie behind large plank of wood
Storrie oak has Marie’s seal of approval. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I feel so fortunate I’ve had this chance,” she said.

“I do think if you put your mind to it, and you’re willing to work, you can achieve a lot.”

Perth store thrilled by partnership

Marie paid a visit to the Wooden Floor Store at Perth to launch the new collaboration this week.

Store manager Steven said the team were thrilled to have her on board.

“Marie has built up a massive following for her house at Killiecrankie,” he said.

“We’re so pleased to be working with her.”

The firm describes its Storrie Oak as “a natural raw oak colour with wide boards that has been brushed and white-oiled offering Marie’s latest project both a rustic and modern country charm”.

Conversation