Police searching for man last seen in Perth three days ago

A search has been launched to trace a man who was last seen in Perth three days ago.

Police issued a public appeal in its efforts to trace Daniel Whyte.

The 30-year-old was last seen in the Perth area on Wednesday, November 6.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, with receding short brown hair, and of slim build.

Daniel has a number of tattoos on his hands and neck and is known to frequent Perth city centre and Blairgowrie.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball cap.

Police say “concern is growing” for his welfare as they urged anyone with any information to get in touch on 101.

