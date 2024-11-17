Two men to appear in court after Kinross ‘stabbing’

Two men will appear in court on Monday following an alleged stabbing in Kinross.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after the Avenue Road attack at around 9.40pm on Friday.

The alleged victim’s condition is unknown.

Two men, aged 26 and 37 were charged after being stopped by police in Dundee at around 12.55am on Saturday.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court tomorrow (Monday).

A police presence in Bowton Road, also in Kinross, is also being linked to the Avenue Road incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm we received a report of the serious assault of a 44-year-old man at a property on Avenue Road, Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers carrying out inquiries stopped a car on Myrekirk, Dundee, around 12.55am on Saturday and two men, aged 26 and 37 were arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”