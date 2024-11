Perth Leisure Pool to cut opening hours over Christmas as festive timetable revealed

Opening hours at Perth Leisure Pool and other facilities in the region are set to be cut over Christmas and New Year.

Operator Live Active Leisure has unveiled its festive timetable for centres across Perth and Kinross.

All facilities will be shut between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day but some will shut for longer.

There will also be reduced opening hours during the festive period.

We have a full list of opening times for Perth Leisure Pool and other Live Active Leisure centres.

Those not on the list will be closed for the full festive period.

Christmas and New Year opening hours for Live Active Leisure centres

Perth Leisure Pool

December 23: 6.30am-10pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27 and 28: 10am-6pm

December 29: 10am-5pm

December 30: 10am-6pm

December 31: 10am-4pm

January 1 and 2: Closed

January 3: 6.30am-10pm

Dewars Centre

December 23: 6.30am-10pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27: 6:30am-5pm

December 28 and 29: 8am-5pm

December 30: 6:30am-5pm

December 31: 10am-4pm

January 1 and 2: Closed

January 3: 6.30am-10pm

North Inch Community Campus

December 23: 7am-10pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27-31: 10am-2pm

January 1 and 2: Closed

January 3: 3pm-9pm

George Duncan Athletics Arena

December 22-26: Closed

December 27-31: 11am-1pm

January 1 and 2: Closed

January 3: 11am-1pm

Glenearn Community Campus

December 20: 7.30am-9.15pm

December 21-January 5: Closed

January 6: 7.30am-9.45pm

Live Active Loch Leven

December 23: 7am-10pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27-30: 10am-4pm

December 31-January 2: Closed

January 3: 10am-4pm

Loch Leven Community Campus

December 23: 10am-4pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27-30: 10am-4pm

December 31-January 2: Closed

January 3: 10am-4pm

Strathearn Community Campus

December 23: 7.15am-9.30pm

December 24-26: Closed

December 27-30: 8am-2pm

December 31-January 2: Closed

January 3: 7.15am-9.30pm

Live Active Blairgowrie

December 22: 9am-5pm

December 23-January 3: Closed

January 4: 9am-5pm

Breadalbane Community Campus

December 23: 10am-6pm

December 24-January 2: Closed

January 3: 10am-6.45pm

January 4: 8am-2pm

January 5: Closed

Live Active Atholl

December 23-January 3: Closed

January 6: 2-9pm

Meanwhile, Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed its timetable for Perthshire bus services over Christmas and New Year.