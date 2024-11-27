Coupar Angus Christmas lights organiser says critics unhappy because she is a ‘newcomer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Coupar Angus Christmas lights organiser says critics unhappy because she is a ‘newcomer’

Avril Douglas says she has been 'stabbed in the back' for her part in the display.

By Lucy Scarlett
Avril Douglas stands in front of a lit up tree.
Avril in front of the Christmas tree in Coupar Angus. Image: DC Thomson/Lucy Scarlett

The organiser of this year’s Coupar Angus Christmas lights believes criticism of the display stems from her being a “newcomer”.

Avril Douglas, 63, moved to Coupar Angus from fellow Perthshire town Alyth a year ago.

She was a driving force behind this year’s display – unveiled on Sunday.

Despite more than 300 people attending the switch-on, there has been a fallout on social media.

Some have criticised the lack of stalls on Sunday, while others objected to a fundraiser she held at her home in the town.

Avril is originally from the Carse of Gowrie and moved to Alyth a few years ago.

She was upset at the criticism after her team of volunteers worked hard on the display.

She told The Courier: “Okay, some have stayed hundreds of years in the town and I have only been here for a year. So what?

“They are the ones who should be giving you the support and saying ‘ok, maybe we wanted a stall but we are not going to get stalls’.

“I am the one who has put myself on the line to do all this, it has almost turned into a full-time job.

“This was something I did to involve myself in the community when I moved here.”

Organiser responds to criticism of Coupar Angus Christmas lights

Avril said she organised bingo teas, coffee mornings and applied for grants to raise £4,000 for the lights.

“There are a few people in the town that are just not happy that I am a newcomer,” she said.

“I have come in and managed to achieve what we set out to do at the very beginning.

“Light up Coupar Angus.”

A tree lit up with fairy lights in front of a Coupar Angus street and Christmas tree
The display in the centre of Coupar Angus. Image: DC Thomson/Lucy Scarlett

Avril organised a pop-up shop from her house to raise money for the Christmas lights earlier in the year.

She believes this ruffled some feathers even before the switch-on.

Avril ‘stabbed in the back’ after organising town event

Avril didn’t organise for any local stallholders to attend the event.

But a late cancellation of the Burrelton Christmas market meant some stallholders turned up last-minute.

A post by a user of Facebook community page Coupar Angus said: “It is a bit off that people were told there were no stalls allowed but at the very last minute that changed.

“Not very good for community spirit!!”

A lit up snowflake surrounded by twinkling lights and attached to a lamp post.
The lights can be used for years to come. Image: DC Thomson/Lucy Scarlett

This sparked heated discussion on social media.

Avril said: “All I was wanting to do was have a great night for all the kids, switching on the lights.

“If somebody wants to come in and have stalls they could do it off their own back.

“I am only doing one thing, not the stalls.

“I went to the people who ran it before me, I went and spoke to them about how they went about things.

“Now I am getting stabbed in the back.”

Will the Christmas lights return to the town next year?

Despite the criticism, Avril says she would be happy to organise the event next year.

She was delighted at the support she received from the community for helping set up the switch-on.

“People have been messaging me and saying ‘we are really sorry that this has been said on the Facebook page’,” she said.

Local joiner J&S Rodger helped put up the tree and electricians assisted with the lights.

Conversation