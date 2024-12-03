3 Perthshire car theft hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Perthshire car theft hotspots revealed

More than 50 cars were stolen in the last six months, and police say thieves are targeting rural areas

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
close up of hands breaking into parked car
Police in Perthshire have named their car crime hotspots. Image: Shutterstock.

Police have named the top three hotspots for car thefts in Perthshire.

They are North Muirton, Almondbank and Pitlochry.

Between them the three areas account for almost a quarter of all stolen cars in Perthshire in the last six months.

Officers are warning travelling criminals are targeting rural areas.

And they are stepping up patrols in the worst-affected places.

Motorists are also being urged to do their bit following a rise in thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Pitlochry main street
Pitlochry is in the top three. Image: Shutterstock.

Police recorded 53 motor vehicle thefts and a further 105 motor vehicle crimes between April 1 and September 30 this year.

The figures were presented to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee.

Councillors heard detectives, local officers and traffic police are working together to tackle the crimes.

But they were told the size of rural Perthshire makes the challenge “extremely problematic”.

Stolen car figures show criminals targeting rural Perthshire

The police report states: “North Muirton, Almondbank and Pitlochry areas have been hotspots this period, recording four crimes each.

“Particularly with the latter two, it is clear criminals from outwith have travelled to commit crime targeting our more rural communities.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns in police uniform
Chief Inspector Greg Burns briefed councillors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 105 additional motor vehicle crimes is 39 more crimes than the same time last year.

The largest single rise comes from thefts from insecure vehicles.

And detection rates have also fallen.

The report says: “This emphasises the challenge posed in detecting rural offending, particularly by travelling criminals.”

Perth police station exterior
Police in Perth say criminals are targeting rural areas. Image: Google

Chief Inspector Greg Burns told councillors: “We continue with crime prevention campaigns to try and combat this opportune offending.”

He urged councillors to “cascade the message of crime prevention to communities in a bid to reduce these statistics”.

Conversation