Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 32, hospitalised after Blairgowrie street attack

Police say they have already carried out "extensive inquiries" into the serious assault.

By Ben MacDonald
Leslie Street, Blairgowrie
The 32-year-old was attacked on Leslie Street. Image: Google Street View

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked on a street in Blairgowrie town centre.

The assault took place on Leslie Street between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday November 24.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident.

His current condition is not known.

Officers are now appealing for information following the serious assault.

A police spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries have been carried out and we are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this or with any other information to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0178 of Sunday November 24.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

