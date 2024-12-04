3 months of road closures begin on A9 between Perth and Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 months of road closures begin on A9 between Perth and Dunblane

The £200,000 scheme is designed to improve safety over the winter months.

By James Simpson
The Broxden roundabout in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
The Broxden roundabout in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah

Woodland management works are set to cause months of disruption on the A9 between Perth and Dunblane.

Improvement works to remove trees affected by Ash Dieback (fungi) began on Wednesday December 4.

Work at multiple sites between Keir Roundabout and Broxden Roundabout is expected to last until Thursday March 13.

A mixture of road closures, near-side lane closures, off-side lane closures and off-slip closures will be in place over the coming three months as part of the operation.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the scheme will be undertaken under a mixture of road closures, near side lane closures, off side lane closures and off slip closures.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the £200,000 scheme will improve overall safety for road users during the winter months.

Work will take place from Monday to Friday under day and night shifts from 9.30am to 3.30pm and 7.30pm to 6.30am.

Which A9 closures will be in place?

From February 25 the A9 northbound from Shell at Balhadie to the A822 onslip onto the A9 southbound will be closed for three nights between 7.30pm to 6.30am.

Diversions will be in place using the A823 and A822. Traffc will then follow the A85 to travel west towards the A84, taking the A84 south down to Craigforth Interchange at Stirling to access the M9 to travel north.

Between March 3 and March 8 the the A9 – between Auchinlay Road and the railbridge northbound – will be closed overnight.

A diversion will be signposted at Scouring Burn onto the B8033.

Further traffic management for the rest of this scheme will be undertaken under single-lane closures and one-off slip closures.

