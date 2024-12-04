3 months of road closures begin on A9 between Perth and Dunblane

Woodland management works are set to cause months of disruption on the A9 between Perth and Dunblane.

Improvement works to remove trees affected by Ash Dieback (fungi) began on Wednesday December 4.

Work at multiple sites between Keir Roundabout and Broxden Roundabout is expected to last until Thursday March 13.

A mixture of road closures, near-side lane closures, off-side lane closures and off-slip closures will be in place over the coming three months as part of the operation.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the £200,000 scheme will improve overall safety for road users during the winter months.

Work will take place from Monday to Friday under day and night shifts from 9.30am to 3.30pm and 7.30pm to 6.30am.

Which A9 closures will be in place?

From February 25 the A9 northbound from Shell at Balhadie to the A822 onslip onto the A9 southbound will be closed for three nights between 7.30pm to 6.30am.

Diversions will be in place using the A823 and A822. Traffc will then follow the A85 to travel west towards the A84, taking the A84 south down to Craigforth Interchange at Stirling to access the M9 to travel north.

Between March 3 and March 8 the the A9 – between Auchinlay Road and the railbridge northbound – will be closed overnight.

A diversion will be signposted at Scouring Burn onto the B8033.

Further traffic management for the rest of this scheme will be undertaken under single-lane closures and one-off slip closures.