Fife hospitality bosses cautiously welcome ‘small win’ for business rates relief

Hospitality bosses have cautiously welcomed cuts to business rates, but spiralling costs and a lack of relief for independent retailers will be a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Fife restaurant owner Graham Bucknall said he felt industry concerns were finally being listened to after a reduction in the amount pubs, restaurants and small music venues pay in non-domestic rates was announced.

And Angus-born, Fife restaurant owner and Masterchef finalist Dean Banks called the 40% reduction “a small win” which he hopes will keep struggling venues afloat over the next 12 months.

But shops and retailers will not benefit from any additional relief, which the Federation of Small Businesses said was of “little comfort”.

It comes as the Scottish Government announced a reduction in the amount hospitality and small music venues will have to pay in rates next year.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison unveiled measures in the budget she said would help the country’s beleaguered hospitality industry .

This includes a 40% cut in non-domestic rates for hospitality businesses from April 2025.

It is available to businesses with a rateable value of up to £51,000.

Fife restaurant bosses welcome rates relief

Fife restauranteur Dean Banks has been vocal in his calls for support for venues big and small as the hospitality industry faces a number of crippling cost rises and crises.

He told The Courier “It is great to have that cut handed over to match what England has, this a little win for hospitality.

“However the kicker of not supporting businesses above a larger rateable value will not help larger hotels and city centre venues.

“So while it is a small win, more support is needed. And reformatting National Insurance from an employer side also needs to be looked at.

“Hopefully there can be changes. There has been a huge kickback to (the NI rises), so hopefully we can see changes soon.

“This is a win for hospitality and will save some businesses over the next year.”

Graham Bucknall co-owns the Ship Inn, Elie and Cruso Hotel in Lower Largo.

He had pleaded with politicians to listen to the business community in introducing rates relief to a similar level English and Welsh venues currently receive.

But hospitality business bosses are still reeling from the UK Government’s decision to hike the rate of National Insurance employer contributions, which they warn could see a number of establishments close.

Mr Bucknall said: “We are of course delighted, and pleasantly surprised to the rates relief being extended to hospitality businesses.

“It is a great help, but is dwarfed by the impact of National Insurance increases. But thank you to the Scottish Government for listening to the concerns of businesses.

“This is a small step in the right direction.”

‘Bitter pill to swallow’

FSB Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae said: “We welcome the extension of 40% rates relief to the majority of Scottish hospitality venues, who have borne the brunt of the pressures on small businesses in recent years.

“They continue to be squeezed hard by sharply rising costs and customers cautious about spending amidst ongoing economic challenges.

“We are also pleased the lifeline small business bonus scheme has been protected and will continue to offer vital support to tens of thousands of small businesses up and down the country.

“However, the refusal to extend the same rates relief to our small retailers and leisure providers is a bitter pill to swallow.

“The pressures they are facing are exactly the same as those in England and Wales, where relief has continued to be available since July 2022 – the last time such relief was offered in Scotland.

“As a result, many retailers will face yet more difficult decisions in the months ahead as they look to protect the future of their businesses and employees.”