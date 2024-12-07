Perth auction house opens up Aladdin’s cave for end-of-year sale

A Perth auction house is gearing up for two of the busiest days in its calendar.

Next week’s antique, fine art and interiors sale at Lindsay Burns and Company will be followed by bidders around the world.

More than 900 lots will be going under the hammer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And buyers will be able to get their hands on everything from a pocket watch to a grandfather clock, wines and spirits to works of art, and Victorian snuff boxes to Persian rugs.

Lindsay Burns spokesman Nick Burns says the December auction always tends to throw up an eclectic mix. And this year’s catalogue truly does promise something for everyone.

“It’s one of the highlights of the year,” said Nick.

“We’ve spent the last week sending out condition reports and speaking to potential buyers.

“So by the time the sale comes round the excitement has really built up.”

He added: “We’re all looking at those objects that 20 people have been asking about and wondering what they’re going to go for.

“It’s what makes this job so fascinating.”

Several collections up for grabs

Standout lots in the Lindsay Burns December auction iclude a signed oil painting of a garden by Sir William Gillies.

The Scottish artist is currently the subject of an exhibition at Perth Art Gallery.

This painting has an estimate of £600-£800.

There are two other unsigned works by Gillies in the sale.

Another highlight is a four centuries-old Turkish Iznik pottery charger.

It’s decorated with tulips and carnations and has an estimate of £1,800- £2,500 .

And it part of a remarkable collection of more than 50 pieces of Islamic pottery which will be auctioned next week.

“They come from a private collector in Perthshire,” says Nick.

“The collection was put together in the 1960s and 70s, in the days before the internet, so each piece is fresh to the market and won’t have been seen before.”

Two other large collections – of snuff boxes and vinaigrettes – are also being sold.

And the range of jewellery includes three diamond tennis bracelets and pieces by Cartier and Tiffany.

Bid in-person or online

People can examine the lots in-person at Lindsay Burns auction house on King Street, Perth.

Viewing is from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, 1-3pm on Sunday, and from 9am-5pm on Monday.

The sale will also be broadcast online on Tuesday and Wednesday.