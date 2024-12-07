Perth auction house opens up Aladdin’s cave for end-of-year sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth auction house opens up Aladdin’s cave for end-of-year sale

The pre-Christmas sale at Lindsay Burns auctioneers is traditionally a treasure trove for collectors and this year's is no exception

By Morag Lindsay
Nick Burns holding oil painting in front of wall of paintings
Nick Burns says this WIlliam Gillies oil painting is one of the standout items in the Lindsay Burns December auction. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth auction house is gearing up for two of the busiest days in its calendar.

Next week’s antique, fine art and interiors sale at Lindsay Burns and Company will be followed by bidders around the world.

More than 900 lots will be going under the hammer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And buyers will be able to get their hands on everything from a pocket watch to a grandfather clock, wines and spirits to works of art, and Victorian snuff boxes to Persian rugs.

Lindsay Burns spokesman Nick Burns says the December auction always tends to throw up an eclectic mix. And this year’s catalogue truly does promise something for everyone.

Nick Burns kneeling in front of ornate cabinet
Nick Burns inspects an impressive pair of 19th century cabinets expected to fetch between £1000 and £2000 in the sale. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It’s one of the highlights of the year,” said Nick.

“We’ve spent the last week sending out condition reports and speaking to potential buyers.

“So by the time the sale comes round the excitement has really built up.”

Tray of gold pocket watches
Pocket watches ready for the December sale at Lindsay Burns’ Perth auction house. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He added: “We’re all looking at those objects that 20 people have been asking about and wondering what they’re going to go for.

“It’s what makes this job so fascinating.”

Several collections up for grabs

Standout lots in the Lindsay Burns December auction iclude a signed oil painting of a garden by Sir William Gillies.

The Scottish artist is currently the subject of an exhibition at Perth Art Gallery.

Nick Burns holding large painting showing green garden
The William Gillies painting is a fine example. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

This painting has an estimate of £600-£800.

There are two other unsigned works by Gillies in the sale.

Another highlight is a four centuries-old Turkish Iznik pottery charger.

It’s decorated with tulips and carnations and has an estimate of £1,800- £2,500 .

And it part of a remarkable collection of more than 50 pieces of Islamic pottery which will be auctioned next week.

Nick Burns holding large colourfully decorated plate
Nick keeps a careful hold on the 400-year-old piece of pottery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“They come from a private collector in Perthshire,” says Nick.

“The collection was put together in the 1960s and 70s, in the days before the internet, so each piece is fresh to the market and won’t have been seen before.”

Tray of snuff boxes
Snuff box collectors might want to sniff out some treasures. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Two other large collections – of snuff boxes and vinaigrettes – are also being sold.

And the range of jewellery includes three diamond tennis bracelets and pieces by Cartier and Tiffany.

Bid in-person or online

People can examine the lots in-person at Lindsay Burns auction house on King Street, Perth.

Viewing is from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, 1-3pm on Sunday, and from 9am-5pm on Monday.

The sale will also be broadcast online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

