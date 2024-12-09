Warning over future of Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival if major sponsors don’t step in

Organisers of Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival are warning about the future of the event if major sponsors do not step in.

The celebrations have been running in the town for a decade but funds have begun to dry up.

A fundraising committee is tasked with raising money for the event, which attracts upwards of 1,000 people each year.

The festival is free to attend but costs more than £30,000 to put on.

There are fears revellers may be charged for next year’s event or it may be downsized if major sponsors cannot be found.

Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival ‘could have to change for next year’

Iain Struthers, 48, a volunteer on the committee, told The Courier: “At the moment, the event is free for people to attend but if we can’t raise money then the event will have to change for next year.

“Either it’s downsized or we will have to start ticketing the event which we don’t want to do.

“It’s been a free event for a decade and we don’t want to start charging people to come.

“The bottom line is, this year’s event is OK and will go ahead but the future of the event is looking like it will have to change.

“We’re looking for a headline sponsor.

“Each year we’re spending more money on fireworks and bands so it’s becoming increasingly difficult.”

Perth-based company SSE provided a grant a few years ago which kept the event afloat but that money will run out next year.

The committee is now appealing for two or three big sponsors to step in and help keep the event free for 2025.

A Gofundme page has been set up to raise extra money but organisers say the involvement of businesses is crucial.

Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival ‘good for local economy’

Iain says small traders rely on the money that Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival brings in.

He added: “Aberfeldy is a very tourist-based town.

“There are a lot of hospitality businesses that run out of Aberfeldy and a lot of them are usually full over Hogmanay.

“It’s a good boost to the local economy over what would normally be quite a quiet period for the town.

“It brings anywhere upwards of 500 or 600 people into the town every year.

“It probably raises six figures to the local economy.”

Anyone able to help can contact organisers via the Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival website.