New manager promises big changes at Aberfeldy hotel

Blair Johnston has 25 years of hospitality experience, including at Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

By Lucy Scarlett
Blair Johnston.
New manager Blair Johnston has worked in Gordon Ramsay restaurants. Image: Supplied

The new manager of a hotel near Aberfeldy has promised to make big changes to the establishment.

Blair Johnston brings 25 years of hospitality experience to Ailean Chraggan in Weem.

The 47-year-old’s previous role was at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant near Crieff, and he has worked at various establishments including Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

The hotel is gearing up for a relaunch in January 2025 to introduce the new management, chef and menu.

Blair wants to utilise produce from the area and incorporate local food and drink.

“I want to start making relationships and partnerships with local suppliers,” he said.

“At the moment, I’m speaking to a brewery and coffee supplier.

Ailean Chraggan.
The hotel is based just outside of Aberfeldy. Image: Supplied

“Tourists are looking for local products these days and I think businesses should be supporting local industry.

“It helps retain employment and create employment in the local area – it has benefits on both sides.”

He is urging local suppliers to get in touch if they would like to work with the hotel.

Big changes to Aberfeldy hotel

Blair also wants to make the business more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint.

He is particularly enthused by the new drinks menu that will be introduced in the new year.

The hotel will highlight local produce in its new cocktail menu by working with partners such as Dewar’s in Aberfeldy.

The grounds of the hotel.
The hotel grounds look out over Weem. Image: Supplied

Special nights will be held for guests to pair their food with whisky.

Ailean Chraggan has served Weem and Aberfeldy for 50 years.

Ailean Chraggan boss says this is ‘most difficult time I’ve experienced financially’

Blair spent almost a year as the chief glass polisher and drinks maker at Glenturret.

He previously worked in hospitality at west Scotland locations including Crainlarich Youth Hostel.

Before that, Blair spent 14 months from March 2010 as assistant sommelier at Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s and at the celebrity chef’s Chelsea restaurant.

Blair, who has also worked on Seabourn’s mega yachts that sailed out of Miami, said: “It’s probably the most difficult time I’ve experienced financially as far as costs are concerned in the 25 years that I’ve been in the business.

“It’s really key that we have an eye on what our costs are and keep everything as low as we can.

“Again, working with local producers is going to help us do that.”

Weem establishment has new head chef

New head chef Ben Mailer has 30 years’ experience in the industry and is local to Perthshire.

He has worked in establishments such as Crieff Hydro and Auchterarder House.

A steak and macaroni dish.
Local produce will be at the heart of the menu. Image: Supplied

Assistant manager Gemma Edwards has worked front-of-house for 20 years and said she is looking forward to welcoming international clientele in the summer months.

Ben and Gemma have an emotional connection to Ailean Chraggan as it was the location of their first date.

It comes as fellow Highland Perthshire business Birnam Hotel closed its doors for major refurbishment work.

