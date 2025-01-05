5 times Perth restaurant manager has hit back at TripAdvisor critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 times Perth restaurant manager has hit back at TripAdvisor critics

Nongmay Buncharoen is renowned for her responses to bad online reviews.

Mae Ping Thai owner Nongmay Buncharoen.
Nongmay says 'go big or go home' when it comes to responding to critics.. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett

Nongmay Buncharoen has found a creative way to call out critics of her family’s Thai restaurant in Perth.

The 27-year-old manages Mae Ping Thai in South Street, having worked there since she was 14.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this year, she said customers’ comments can be challenging to deal with.

The restaurant receives many positive comments on reviewing site TripAdvisor – where it has a 4.5 out of 5 rating – but some are more negative.

Nongmay has taken to responding to many of them.

She said: “It’s not just a review, it affects our livelihood.”

We take a look at five times she has hit back at her critics. The responses below were made during the past three years and have been shortened.

 1. ‘You’re a responsible and grown adult’

One critic posted a scathing review claiming: “Food not good, disappointing, sauces were watery, just not pleasant, did not get the rice we ordered, meat tasted boiled, won’t be back – don’t know what people rave about.”

Nongmay responded: “You’re a responsible and grown adult who should have come forward with this information face-to-face rather than leave a review.

“We did not ask for you to come back and don’t want you to come back.”

2. ‘Funny how you think you are welcome back’

One customer scathingly wrote: “Worst restaurant experience!

“This place used to be good.

“Shame whoever is now managing it has ruined a great place.

“Will never recommend or come back.”

Nongmay and her parents.
Nongmay and her parents. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Nongmay replied: “‘Too expensive for this type of restaurant and this type of food’.

“Funny how you think you are even welcome back.”

3. ‘Perhaps if you spent more time being patient and understanding’

A customer took to TripAdvisor to write: “Fraudulent wine offering.

“Appalling and aggressive customer service from the manager.”

Nongmay responded: “You were disturbing other customers as you demanded compensation for your hour wait and wanted two free bottles of wine between the two of you.

“Perhaps if you spent more time to be more patient and understanding you might treat other people like human beings and be a nicer person.”

4. ‘(Neither) myself nor any of my staff will be treated like trash under your shoes’

One disgruntled customer posted: “I have never been treated the way I was in the restaurant on December 10 on my birthday.”

Nongmay was quick to respond: “(Neither) myself, nor any of my staff, will be treated like trash under your shoes.

“Yes you’re the customer but you’re not always right.

“So don’t think you can point your fingers and shout in my face and not receive it back.”

5. ‘I was not rude to you at all’

Another critic posted: “I’m sorry if there was a story behind why the restaurant wasn’t open on time but there is really never a good reason to be so rude to customers.”

Nongmay said: “I informed you that I do have tables available and you are more than welcome to come in but there will be a wait while we turn the cookers on and you said, ‘That’s fine, we’ll just go somewhere else’.

“I was not rude to you at all. I apologised but not really sure what more you wanted?”

Perth restaurant manager says bad reviews ‘affect our livelihood’

The restaurant – which ranks ninth out of 172 Fair City restaurants – has been rated as “excellent” by more than 600 of the 800-plus reviewers on the site.

Only 13 have rated it as “terrible” – the lowest possible score.

Nongmay told The Courier: “People find that I do get unprofessional and arrogant, and this is likely because I will treat you in the exact same manner you have treated me.

“They say the customer is always right.

“Personally this is not the case for me because when I go out for a meal I do not carry myself in this manner.

“If I am not happy with the food or service there is always a certain type of way to approach the situation.

“Or I would just not return to the establishment – simple.”

Mae Ping Thai has received hundreds of positive comments. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “It’s not just a review, it affects our livelihood.

“It’s really important I provide positive feedback to the team or constructive criticism.

“People have taken time out of their day to share their experience and I really appreciate that, so it is only fair we get to share and respond as well.

“If they decided to leave a negative review I feel as if I have nothing else to lose.

“Go big or go home.”

