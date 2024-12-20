Kinross woman becomes Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years

A Kinross woman has become Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years.

Fiona Wood is a forensic accountant who has lived in the town for 15 years.

She became the first woman to win the numbers and words game show since 1998.

The 50-year-old was inspired to sign up after seeing an appeal from Channel 4 for older women to apply.

She told The Courier: “It was overwhelmingly good to be the one to break the male-dominated streak.

“It took me a long time to decide to submit my application to apply but I saw they were asking more women and older people to apply and I thought, I tick two of those boxes.

“I have absolutely no regrets about applying and would encourage other women to give it a go.”

‘It made for good viewing’ says Kinross winner

Fiona said the match between her and opponent Chris Kirby was a tense experience.

But she prevailed by getting the final conundrum: lassitude, meaning a state of physical or mental weariness.

Fiona added: “It went backwards and forwards between us for what seemed like forever.

“Looking back it probably made very good viewing.”

Fiona said she and her husband went out for drinks after the filming of the show a few months ago.

She added the real celebration begins tonight now that the secret is out and she can tell people about her win.

Channel 4 has seen an increase in women applying for the show after issuing the appeal.

They hope Fiona’s win will inspire more to sign up.

Countdown win followed appeal for women

After appeals from host Colin Murray and lexicographer Susie Dent, along with mathematician Rachel Riley, applications from women have soared, Channel 4, said.

“Fiona delighted us all and gave us one of the very best moments in our 42-year history,” Dent, who has appeared in the “dictionary corner” since 1992, said.

“This series also reminded us how much Countdown is a show for everyone, and we would encourage anyone who loves the game to apply via countdown@channel4.com.”

Countdown is on Channel 4 from Monday to Friday at 2.10pm.

You can watch Fiona’s success on More 4.