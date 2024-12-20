Kinross woman becomes Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross woman becomes Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years

The forensic accountant, 50, told The Courier she was inspired by a Channel 4 appeal for older women to apply.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fiona Wood
Fiona has lived in Kinross for 15 years. Image: Channel 4/PA Wire

A Kinross woman has become Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years.

Fiona Wood is a forensic accountant who has lived in the town for 15 years.

She became the first woman to win the numbers and words game show since 1998.

The 50-year-old was inspired to sign up after seeing an appeal from Channel 4 for older women to apply.

She told The Courier: “It was overwhelmingly good to be the one to break the male-dominated streak.

“It took me a long time to decide to submit my application to apply but I saw they were asking more women and older people to apply and I thought, I tick two of those boxes.

“I have absolutely no regrets about applying and would encourage other women to give it a go.”

‘It made for good viewing’ says Kinross winner

Fiona said the match between her and opponent Chris Kirby was a tense experience.

But she prevailed by getting the final conundrum: lassitude, meaning a state of physical or mental weariness.

Fiona added: “It went backwards and forwards between us for what seemed like forever.

“Looking back it probably made very good viewing.”

Winner Fiona Wood on the show.
Fiona beat the competition to claim the title. Image: Channel 4

Fiona said she and her husband went out for drinks after the filming of the show a few months ago.

She added the real celebration begins tonight now that the secret is out and she can tell people about her win.

Channel 4 has seen an increase in women applying for the show after issuing the appeal.

They hope Fiona’s win will inspire more to sign up.

Countdown win followed appeal for women

After appeals from host Colin Murray and lexicographer Susie Dent, along with mathematician Rachel Riley, applications from women have soared, Channel 4, said.

“Fiona delighted us all and gave us one of the very best moments in our 42-year history,” Dent, who has appeared in the “dictionary corner” since 1992, said.

“This series also reminded us how much Countdown is a show for everyone, and we would encourage anyone who loves the game to apply via countdown@channel4.com.”

Countdown is on Channel 4 from Monday to Friday at 2.10pm.

You can watch Fiona’s success on More 4.

Conversation