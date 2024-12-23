Crieff schoolboy to play Robbie Williams’ best friend in film about singer’s life

A Crieff schoolboy is to star in a film about the life and career of Robbie Williams.

Morrison’s Academy pupil Leatham Bilsland plays Nate in Better Man, which is released in UK cinemas on Boxing Day.

The film has a unique concept where the singer appears as a monkey, with everyone else in human form.

Leatham’s character is based on Robbie’s real-life friend, Jonathan Wilkes.

The 11-year-old’s mum Michele said: “There was a nationwide casting call and Leatham’s agent put him forward for it.

“He had to do an audition online and then we had to travel to London for a face-to-face audition. He was told there and then that he got the part.

“They auditioned hundreds of boys and he got the part. He was really chuffed.”

Despite the majority of the film being shot in Australia, Leatham wasn’t so lucky.

Michele said: “Because Robbie Williams grew up in Stoke-on-Trent, and Leatham is just in the primary school scene, we had to go there.”

Crieff schoolboy stars in Robbie Williams film

Leatham attends the Rubber Chicken Theatre company in Dunblane and is set to appear as Kristoff in his school’s upcoming production of Frozen.

Michele said: “He did a short movie called The Letter for the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year.

“He had literally just started acting when he got the part.

“They filmed Better Man not this April but the one before, so he’d only just started acting then.”

Although Leatham has a singing coach and takes dancing and acting lessons, he didn’t have to show his talents to the casting directors.

Michele said: “The boy who plays young Robbie, Leatham’s friend Carter, had to show he could sing and dance.

“Leatham’s character is more into football. Jonathan Wilkes is big into Soccer Aid. We had to make it clear that Leatham hadn’t played football in his life.

“A couple of the scenes revolved around playing football and, because it was apparent Leatham couldn’t play, a couple of parts had to be cut unfortunately.”

Better Man is hopefully going to be the start of a promising career for Leatham.

Michele said: “He’s been shortlisted for another feature film and he’s just auditioned for Les Miserables at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow and the Mary Poppins worldwide tour.

“We’ve also just found out that he’s been accepted into the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

“The opportunities are all there so he doesn’t have to leave school.”

Young actor delighted after earning Better Man role

Leatham was excited to learn he would be in the movie.

He said: “There’s not a feeling like it. We left (the audition) and went to the shops because we were going to stay in London for a bit.

“They phoned us to say that they needed to measure me so we went back and they told me that I’d got the part.”

Although Better Man will show in cinemas from December 26, Leatham will unfortunately have to wait to see himself on screen.

Michele said: “We have to wait because it’s a 15.

“He wasn’t allowed to go to the premiere so he’s going to have to wait to see himself in the movie.”