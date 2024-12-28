Police launch appeal for missing Perth man, 55, last seen on Christmas Eve

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a Perth man last seen on Christmas Eve.

Duncan McGregor was last seen on Perth High Street around 2.50pm on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old has not been in touch with his family and has missed an important appointment.

Duncan was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, a grey hooded top with a light-coloured jumper underneath, black trousers and brown boots with red laces.

He is described as white with a white beard, he is approximately 5ft 8 inches in height and medium build.

Constable Cameron Sutherland said: “We have been reviewing CCTV images from in and around the city centre and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen Duncan to contact us.

“I would also ask people to check any sheds or outbuildings in case Duncan has sought shelter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 1672 of December 24 2024.