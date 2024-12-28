Teen reported after ‘disturbance’ and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen reported after ‘disturbance’ and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village

Three fire crews tackled the blaze in Airntully.

By Andrew Robson
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire.
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire. Image: Google Street View

A 15-year-old girl has been reported to prosecutors after a “disturbance” and deliberate fire in Perthshire.

Officers were called to Mains of Airntully Farm, just north of Stanley, on December 18 to a report of a “disturbance and subsequent fire”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the blaze within a farm building at around 10am.

Crews remained at the scene for more than two hours as police confirmed the fire was being treated as “wilful”.

A 15-year-old girl has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

Teen reported after farm building fire near Stanley

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10am on Wednesday December 18 to a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire at a property at Airntully near Stanley, Perthshire.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported serious injuries.

“A 15-year-old girl has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 10.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, to reports of a fire within a building at Mains of Airntully Farm, Stanley, Perth.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished the fire.”

