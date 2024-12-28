Teen reported after ‘disturbance’ and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village

A 15-year-old girl has been reported to prosecutors after a “disturbance” and deliberate fire in Perthshire.
Officers were called to Mains of Airntully Farm, just north of Stanley, on December 18 to a report of a “disturbance and subsequent fire”.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the blaze within a farm building at around 10am.
Crews remained at the scene for more than two hours as police confirmed the fire was being treated as “wilful”.
A 15-year-old girl has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.
Teen reported after farm building fire near Stanley
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10am on Wednesday December 18 to a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire at a property at Airntully near Stanley, Perthshire.
“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
“There were no reported serious injuries.
“A 15-year-old girl has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 10.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, to reports of a fire within a building at Mains of Airntully Farm, Stanley, Perth.
“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished the fire.”