Teen reported after ‘disturbance’ and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village

A 15-year-old girl has been reported to prosecutors after a “disturbance” and deliberate fire in Perthshire.

Officers were called to Mains of Airntully Farm, just north of Stanley, on December 18 to a report of a “disturbance and subsequent fire”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the blaze within a farm building at around 10am.

Crews remained at the scene for more than two hours as police confirmed the fire was being treated as “wilful”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10am on Wednesday December 18 to a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire at a property at Airntully near Stanley, Perthshire.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported serious injuries.

“A 15-year-old girl has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 10.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, to reports of a fire within a building at Mains of Airntully Farm, Stanley, Perth.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished the fire.”