Police probe after ‘disturbance’ and fire at farm building near Stanley

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than two hours.

By Ellidh Aitken
The incident happened just north of Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Police are investigating after being called to a “disturbance” and a fire at a farm building near Stanley.

Officers were called to Mains of Airntully Farm, just north of the Perthshire village, at around 10am to a report of a “disturbance and subsequent fire”.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the blaze and firefighters remained at the scene for more than two hours.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10am on Wednesday, 18 December to a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire at a property at Airntully near Stanley, Perthshire.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, to reports of a fire within a building at Mains of Airntully Farm, Stanley, Perth.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and crews have now extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Firefighters left the area at around 12.30pm.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Conversation