Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis club Inverness

Dundee and a number of ex-Dundee United stars are among a list of creditors owed money by crisis-hit club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Highland outfit plunged into administration in October following their relegation from the Championship last season.

A crowdfunding attempt to raise £200,000 to keep the club going failed in October with losses revealed by former interim chairman Panos Thomas expected to be £1.2 million for the current season.

After administrators were appointed, Inverness were hit by a 15-point penalty which dropped them to the foot of League One.

Manager Duncan Ferguson and a number of coaching staff and players left the club with Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman’s loan also terminated.

The latest documentation released by the club on Companies House has detailed a list of creditors owed money by the crisis-hit club.

These range from £1.6m owed to former chairman Ross Morrison to just £1.64 owed to O2, the telecoms firm.

There is also £70,000 owed to former Dundee chief executive Scot Gardiner, who left Caley Thistle earlier this season, and just shy of £150,000 to HMRC.

The total amount creditors are owed is £3.7m.

Dundee and Duncan Ferguson

Included in that amount is a number of football clubs.

Named on the list are Manchester United (£289.57), Everton (£18,340) and local rivals Ross County (£2,147.65).

Dundee are also owed £3,982.60.

The Dark Blues, County and Man United all had loan players at Inverness this season in Charlie Reilly, Connall Ewan and James Nolan.

Also on the document was a list of former employees who are due money.

ICT are due former manager Duncan Ferguson £1,437.72 with the former Dundee United and Everton star’s son Cameron Ferguson also owed £535.80.

Gary Bollan, another favourite at Tannadice, was assistant manager while Stuart Garden was goalkeeping coach after spending three years in that role at United.

They are owed £929.45 and £1,057.02 respectively.

Former Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy, who left Tannadice in the summer to join Inverness, is owed £650.64.

Inverness are now ninth in League One, after Dumbarton also entered administration, and are 11 points from safety.