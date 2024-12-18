Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis club Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis club Inverness

Administrators at the League One club have released a list of creditors.

By George Cran
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice in 2023 during a visit as Inverness boss. Image: SNS

Dundee and a number of ex-Dundee United stars are among a list of creditors owed money by crisis-hit club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Highland outfit plunged into administration in October following their relegation from the Championship last season.

A crowdfunding attempt to raise £200,000 to keep the club going failed in October with losses revealed by former interim chairman Panos Thomas expected to be £1.2 million for the current season.

After administrators were appointed, Inverness were hit by a 15-point penalty which dropped them to the foot of League One.

Manager Duncan Ferguson and a number of coaching staff and players left the club with Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman’s loan also terminated.

Duncan Ferguson looks on as his Inverness side are well beaten. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Duncan Ferguson left Inverness following their administration. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The latest documentation released by the club on Companies House has detailed a list of creditors owed money by the crisis-hit club.

These range from £1.6m owed to former chairman Ross Morrison to just £1.64 owed to O2, the telecoms firm.

There is also £70,000 owed to former Dundee chief executive Scot Gardiner, who left Caley Thistle earlier this season, and just shy of £150,000 to HMRC.

The total amount creditors are owed is £3.7m.

Dundee and Duncan Ferguson

Included in that amount is a number of football clubs.

Named on the list are Manchester United (£289.57), Everton (£18,340) and local rivals Ross County (£2,147.65).

Dundee are also owed £3,982.60.

The Dark Blues, County and Man United all had loan players at Inverness this season in Charlie Reilly, Connall Ewan and James Nolan.

Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly (right) is currently on loan at Inverness from Dundee. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT

Also on the document was a list of former employees who are due money.

ICT are due former manager Duncan Ferguson £1,437.72 with the former Dundee United and Everton star’s son Cameron Ferguson also owed £535.80.

Gary Bollan, another favourite at Tannadice, was assistant manager while Stuart Garden was goalkeeping coach after spending three years in that role at United.

They are owed £929.45 and £1,057.02 respectively.

Former Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy, who left Tannadice in the summer to join Inverness, is owed £650.64.

Inverness are now ninth in League One, after Dumbarton also entered administration, and are 11 points from safety.

Conversation