Perth & Kinross

Carse of Gowrie battery storage plans going on public display

Longforgan Bowling Club will host two consultation sessions on the battery storage plans in January

By Morag Lindsay
Longforgan Bowling Club exterior
The battery storage plant plans will go on display at Longforgan Bowling Club. Image: Google Maps.

Plans for a new battery storage plant between Longforgan and Kingoodie are going on display next week.

The developer behind the proposal for land next to Monorgan Farm is planning two consultation sessions in January.

It comes after one event went ahead in Errol in November and a second in December was called off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The two additional events are being held in Longforgan after locals said it was more appropriate given the scheme’s proposed location.

The Charleston Energy Storage Project plans involve 30 containers which could be in place for 40 years.

These would store power generated from renewables for distribution to the national grid.

Map showing proposed location of battery storage system close to river Tay between Kingoodie and Longforgan to the north

The developer’s website says the units are similar to shipping containers, each standing up to 2.8m high, 12m long and 2.4m wide.

Other structures, including a transformer station and sub-station, are planned.

And the site, just off the low Carse road, would be surrounded by 2.1m high fencing with CCTV security cameras.

A new access road, tree planting and a wildflower meadow are also part of the mix.

Construction is expected to take around six months.

And while equipment is remotely monitored, there are likely to be around 20-30 visits by small vans each year.

Flat open field, near Longforgan, photographed from roadside with green agricultural crop planted in it
The battery storage plant is planned for agricultural land near Longforgan. Image: Google Maps.

The land is close to the River Tay.

But the developer says a flood risk assessment has shown it is “entirely outside of any flood risk areas”.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider Longforgan battery storage application

The site is just a few miles from the edge of Dundee.

But it falls within the Perth and Kinross Council boundary.

And councillors in Perth will be updated on the plans when the planning committee holds its first meeting of the year on January 8.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will consider the Longforgan battery storage plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The developer has submitted a ‘proposal of application’ notice to the council.

This sets out how it intends to engage with the community, so locals’ views can be taken into account before a formal planning application is submitted.

The next two public consultation sessions will be held at Longforgan Bowling Club on January 8 from 1pm-7pm, and on January 22 at the same time.

It follows feedback from people attending the first event that the previous venue, Errol Village Hall, was not a practical location.

