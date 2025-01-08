34-mile diversion for Perthshire drivers due to viaduct works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
34-mile diversion for Perthshire drivers due to viaduct works

The diversion will be in place for around seven weeks.

By Finn Nixon
The Garry Viaduct near Blair Atholl in Highland Perthshire.
Network Rail are carrying out works on the Garry Viaduct in Highland Perthshire. Image: Network Rail

Drivers in Highland Perthshire are being warned of overnight road closures that will mean a diversion of around 34 miles.

From Saturday the B847 will be closed between Calvine and Struan from 10pm to 6am.

During these times, traffic will have to take an alternative route via Tummel Bridge and Killiecrankie.

Perth & Kinross Council has suggested the 34-mile diversion route, which will follow the B847, B846, B8019, B8079 and B847.

The 34-mile Perth & Kinross Council diversion route takes drivers through Tummel Bridge and Killiecrankie. Image: Google Maps

However, a shorter route is possible via an unmarked road.

But this will still see drivers diverted by at least 30 miles.

The closures near Blair Atholl will be in place until February 28 and will form part of a £1.25 million project that began in December.

Network Rail carrying out repairs on 161-year-old Perthshire viaduct

Network Rail is undertaking repairs on the Garry Viaduct, which carries the Highland Main Line across the River Garry.

Masonry repairs are being carried out to strengthen the 161-year-old viaduct.

Andy McManus, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “The work at Garry Viaduct is essential so we can maintain the structure and keep services on the Highland Main Line safe and reliable.

“We’re investing millions in the Highland Main Line this year, including a £3 million bridge replacement project at Killiecrankie.

“The 140-year-old bridge over the railway was recently demolished, with a new bridge now in position.

“Work will be completed there in March 2025.

“We understand the impact this work is having on those living near Garry Viaduct and we thank the community for their patience whilst we carry out this vital project.”

Network Rail’s four-month-long programme of works on the viaduct is scheduled to finish on April 25.

More information is available from Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline and on its X page.

Conversation