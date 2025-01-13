Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls

A flood alert has been issued for Perth and Kinross as snow begins to thaw.

The warning comes as rain in the region is expected to continue throughout Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says there could be flooding on low-lying land and roads.

Temperatures fell below -3°C over the weekend with 20cm of snow forecast on higher ground at the start of last week.

Flood alert issued as snow melt expected in northern Perthshire

The flood alert says: “Snow melt is expected from Monday affecting the north of the region, as well as outbreaks of rain in the west on Monday.

“Together this thaw and rain is likely to cause some minor flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers Monday and Tuesday.

“Impacts may include flooding of low lying land and roads, disruption to travel and localised property flooding.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Spea’s regional alert will be in place until further notice.

The Met Office is predicting persistent, patchy rain over west Perthshire and Stirlingshire on Monday.