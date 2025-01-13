Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls

Sepa has issued the warning.

By Ellidh Aitken
Snow is expected to thaw and rain has been forecast throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snow is expected to thaw and rain has been forecast throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A flood alert has been issued for Perth and Kinross as snow begins to thaw.

The warning comes as rain in the region is expected to continue throughout Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says there could be flooding on low-lying land and roads.

Temperatures fell below -3°C over the weekend with 20cm of snow forecast on higher ground at the start of last week.

Flood alert issued as snow melt expected in northern Perthshire

The flood alert says: “Snow melt is expected from Monday affecting the north of the region, as well as outbreaks of rain in the west on Monday.

“Together this thaw and rain is likely to cause some minor flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers Monday and Tuesday.

The alert covers Perth and Kinross. Image: Sepa

“Impacts may include flooding of low lying land and roads, disruption to travel and localised property flooding.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Spea’s regional alert will be in place until further notice.

The Met Office is predicting persistent, patchy rain over west Perthshire and Stirlingshire on Monday.

Conversation