Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?

The Haggis Society of Norway won't be the only oddity at the annual Perth Burns Club dinner - rumour has it there might even be a woman in the hot seat.

By Morag Lindsay
Black and white photo of group of men in kilts and formal wear at function
The Haggis Society of Scotland will be guests of Perth Burns Club. Image: Supplied.

Burns Night in Perth will have a Norse flavour this year when the city plays host to the Haggis Society of Norway.

A 16-strong contingent are travelling to Scotland for the annual dinner of the Perth Burns Club in the Salutation Hotel.

The visit will also coincide with the society’s 40th anniversary.

Norwegian Rolf Kjonnerud said he and his pals were looking forward to rekindling old friendships.

“Some of the guys studied at the Glasgow University,” he said.

“They learnt about the Burns supper and brought the tradition home to Norway.”

Plate of haggis, mashed potatoes and turnips on table with glass of whisky behind.
Haggis – a dish fit for a king, and maybe even a Viking. Image: Shutterstock.

Rolf added: “We are 17 members now.

“There has been a few changes in the membership over the years, but there is a core of 12 members that has been there all the way.”

Haggis Society of Norway looking to cement Perth friendships

The society makes a point of coming to Scotland for a Burns supper every five years.

Members have also made visits to play golf and tour distilleries.

Group of men in kilts and formal wear standing and seated around a table with drinks in front of them
The Haggis Society of Norway keep Scottish traditions alive in their homeland. Image: Supplied.

And the sailors among them have previously crossed the North Sea by boat, journeying down the Caledonian Canal and Loch Ness and around the islands on the west coast.

Rolf met Donald Paton, honorary life president of Perth Burns Club, on a visit to the city last April.

“As we say, the rest is history,” he added.

“We made a good bonding and relationship and look forward to the Burns Supper in Perth.”

Broadcaster set to strike blow for women

Donald says the annual dinner of the Perth Burns Club is regarded as one of the best in Scotland.

This year’s gathering is on Saturday January 25 in the Salutation Hotel.

Salutation Hotel exterior, Perth
The Salutation Hotel will host Perth Burns Club and their friends in the Haggis Society of Norway. Image: Salutation Hotel.

He will propose a toast to Norway and Rolf will reply to it.

The Haggis Society of Norway won’t be the only unusual thing about this year’s event.

The principal speaker for the evening, and proposer of the Immortal Memory, will be the broadcaster and journalist Lesley Riddoch.

It’s only the third time in the club’s 152-year history that a woman has been the principal speaker.

Tickets for the dinner are £38. Contact the club secretary on 07709 225480, or visit the club’s website.

More from Perth & Kinross

How the new Turkish restaurant Milas could look on Perth's High Street.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge.
Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth's Friarton Bridge
2
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes…
Crieff woman Sophie Morris, who has had endometriosis since she was about 11 years old.
Crieff mum with endometriosis 'almost died due to long NHS Tayside waiting list'
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught…
Caprice Bourret during filming at The Watermill in Aberfeldy.
Former supermodel Caprice films and stars in Christmas movie in Perthshire
Graham Lynch
Perth man peed on Kinross shop's crisp display
A man in orange hi vid gear trimming a hedge
Disabled and elderly council tenants face £300 rise in Perth and Kinross grass cutting…

Conversation