Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?

Burns Night in Perth will have a Norse flavour this year when the city plays host to the Haggis Society of Norway.

A 16-strong contingent are travelling to Scotland for the annual dinner of the Perth Burns Club in the Salutation Hotel.

The visit will also coincide with the society’s 40th anniversary.

Norwegian Rolf Kjonnerud said he and his pals were looking forward to rekindling old friendships.

“Some of the guys studied at the Glasgow University,” he said.

“They learnt about the Burns supper and brought the tradition home to Norway.”

Rolf added: “We are 17 members now.

“There has been a few changes in the membership over the years, but there is a core of 12 members that has been there all the way.”

Haggis Society of Norway looking to cement Perth friendships

The society makes a point of coming to Scotland for a Burns supper every five years.

Members have also made visits to play golf and tour distilleries.

And the sailors among them have previously crossed the North Sea by boat, journeying down the Caledonian Canal and Loch Ness and around the islands on the west coast.

Rolf met Donald Paton, honorary life president of Perth Burns Club, on a visit to the city last April.

“As we say, the rest is history,” he added.

“We made a good bonding and relationship and look forward to the Burns Supper in Perth.”

Broadcaster set to strike blow for women

Donald says the annual dinner of the Perth Burns Club is regarded as one of the best in Scotland.

This year’s gathering is on Saturday January 25 in the Salutation Hotel.

He will propose a toast to Norway and Rolf will reply to it.

The Haggis Society of Norway won’t be the only unusual thing about this year’s event.

The principal speaker for the evening, and proposer of the Immortal Memory, will be the broadcaster and journalist Lesley Riddoch.

It’s only the third time in the club’s 152-year history that a woman has been the principal speaker.

Tickets for the dinner are £38. Contact the club secretary on 07709 225480, or visit the club’s website.