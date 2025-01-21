Why is this Scone 91-year-old shaving off his eyebrows?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why is this Scone 91-year-old shaving off his eyebrows?

Hugh Henderson's hairdresser has been itching to trim his bushy brows for 20 years. Now he's giving in to support a charity that's close to his heart.

By Morag Lindsay
High Henderson portrait. A studio photo of a smiling elderly gentleman.
Hugh Henderson is supporting the charity Myeloma UK. Image: Les Dalziel.

A Scone pensioner is preparing for the closest shave of his life.

Hugh Henderson, 91, is having his hair AND his eyebrows shaved off next week.

It’s a big moment for Hugh’s hairdresser and friend Vicky Aitken.

She will wield the scissors on the day.

And she says it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve been cutting Hugh’s hair for the last 20 years and have been pleading with him all that time, without success, to let me trim those eyebrows,” she said.

“At last!”

Close up of Hugh Henderson's eye and very bushy eyebrows
Those Hugh Henderson eyebrows have been 91 years in the making. Image: Supplied.

But it will be an even bigger occasion for Hugh himself.

He is taking the plunge on behalf of the the blood cancer charity Myeloma UK.

And it’s his way of commemorating the life of his late wife Anne, who died last year.

Anne was a nurse for more than 40 years and Myeloma was a cause close to her heart.

Hugh said: “After Anne retired she volunteered with Myeloma UK for over 15 years before she herself was diagnosed with Myeloma in 2018.

“I can think of no better cause to do this for.”

Supporters like Hugh Henderson vital to Myeloma research and support

The shave will take place at a coffee morning at Perth Baptist Church on Saturday February 1.

Hugh has already raised £1,800. His justgiving page can be found here.

Hugh Henderson in orange Myeloma UK T shirt, surrounded by orange Myeloma UK balloons.
Hugh Henderson’s fundraiser has already raised £1,800 for Myeloma UK. Image: Supplied.

A portion of the takings from the coffee morning will be donated to the Haematology department at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The local Perth Myeloma Support Group meets bi-monthly at 2pm in Perth Baptist Church.

Its next meeting is on Thursday February 27.

Matt Wynes, Director of Fundraising at Myeloma UK, said: “We can’t thank Hugh enough for his incredible support and for going above and beyond for the myeloma community.

“We receive no government funding for the work that we do so voluntary donations, fundraising and gifts in wills are the lifeblood of Myeloma UK.”

Myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that is found in the bone marrow and affects more than 2,000 Scots.

Across the UK, more than 3000 people die every year from Myeloma.

