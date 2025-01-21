Why is this Scone 91-year-old shaving off his eyebrows?

A Scone pensioner is preparing for the closest shave of his life.

Hugh Henderson, 91, is having his hair AND his eyebrows shaved off next week.

It’s a big moment for Hugh’s hairdresser and friend Vicky Aitken.

She will wield the scissors on the day.

And she says it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve been cutting Hugh’s hair for the last 20 years and have been pleading with him all that time, without success, to let me trim those eyebrows,” she said.

“At last!”

But it will be an even bigger occasion for Hugh himself.

He is taking the plunge on behalf of the the blood cancer charity Myeloma UK.

And it’s his way of commemorating the life of his late wife Anne, who died last year.

Anne was a nurse for more than 40 years and Myeloma was a cause close to her heart.

Hugh said: “After Anne retired she volunteered with Myeloma UK for over 15 years before she herself was diagnosed with Myeloma in 2018.

“I can think of no better cause to do this for.”

Supporters like Hugh Henderson vital to Myeloma research and support

The shave will take place at a coffee morning at Perth Baptist Church on Saturday February 1.

Hugh has already raised £1,800. His justgiving page can be found here.

A portion of the takings from the coffee morning will be donated to the Haematology department at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The local Perth Myeloma Support Group meets bi-monthly at 2pm in Perth Baptist Church.

Its next meeting is on Thursday February 27.

Matt Wynes, Director of Fundraising at Myeloma UK, said: “We can’t thank Hugh enough for his incredible support and for going above and beyond for the myeloma community.

“We receive no government funding for the work that we do so voluntary donations, fundraising and gifts in wills are the lifeblood of Myeloma UK.”

Myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that is found in the bone marrow and affects more than 2,000 Scots.

Across the UK, more than 3000 people die every year from Myeloma.