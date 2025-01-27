This Gairneybank woman has rehomed almost 2,000 greyhounds – how did she do it?

Almost 2,000 greyhounds have found a new home thanks to 78-year-old Celia Fernie.

It all started after she fell in love with an emaciated greyhound found running around outside her antique shop in Burntisland, Fife.

Celia, who already had two rescue dogs, explains: “A customer brought in a dog that was running around in the street. A very, very skinny greyhound who had been living rough.

“She said ‘you’ve got dogs, can you not take him?’

“I looked in his beautiful eyes and I said ‘yes, I’ll take him’.

“The fact that he was a pedigree greyhound meant very little to me at that time.”

That was Tiggy, and she and husband Jimmy, 87, had a few “great years” with him at their home in Kinghorn before he succumbed to bone cancer.

Bereft, Celia went to a local kennel to adopt another dog.

There were several greyhounds there and she and Jimmy brought home the oldest one, Fritzi. He was seven years old and exceeded their expectations by living another 10.

But she had been dismayed to see so many of the hunting hounds at the kennel and to learn that many had been there for a long time.

Why are so many greyhounds seeking homes?

Racing greyhounds are usually retired from the track when they are three or four years old and no longer useful to their owners. But they typically live to between 10 and 14 years old.

And Celia says: “Nobody wants them. People think you have to walk them for miles.”

Anyone with experience of greyhounds will know they are in fact docile and affectionate animals who make great family pets. Given just a couple of short walks a day they will happily snooze for hours.

Celia says: “I said to her [kennel manager] ‘I’ve got to make a difference here’. I started taking a male and female to Kinross market each week, not to sell them as such but to talk about the breed, let people go for a walk with them round the market.

“Very slowly we started to rehome them.”

In 2005 Celia and Jimmy started Greyhound Rescue Fife, based initially near Kirkcaldy. After three years they moved to Gairneybank but kept the Fife name.

They can have up to 40 dogs at a time, rehoming around 100 a year. Next month, they expect to rehome their 2,000th greyhound.

Among those currently awaiting adoption are Winnie, 4, and Rose, 2.

When JK Rowling adopted from Greyhound Rescue Fife

Since the start of this year Wilfred, Trip, Bolt, Jenny, Grange and Kopa have joined ‘the lucky ones’ list of those who have found new homes.

Another lucky one was Sapphire – a greyhound adopted by JK Rowling in June 2007. The Harry Potter author booked an appointment with the kennel under her married name Jo Murray so it was a surprise to Celia when she arrived.

Celia and Jimmy are helped by a team of staff and volunteers to care for and exercise the dogs in the surrounding woodland walks and fenced paddocks.

Thanks to funding from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, they are able to sell the dogs, neutered, vaccinated, chipped and with muzzle, collar and lead for £100.

But £100 does not guarantee a dog. Prospective owners are carefully vetted to ensure they and their homes are suitable.

‘Greyhounds are a great joy’

Celia says: “I’m afraid you have to answer a barrage of questions and tick all the boxes.

“If we are in any doubt about rehoming to you we will say no.”

How does Celia feel seeing her greyhounds leave the kennels for their forever home?

“I’m happy for the people and very happy for the dogs.

“Greyhounds are a great joy.

“They are a perfect pet, they love people and they love children.”

Details about the adoption process and dogs looking for homes are available on Greyhound Rescue Fife website.