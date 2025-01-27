This Gairneybank woman has rehomed almost 2,000 greyhounds – how did she do it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Gairneybank woman has rehomed almost 2,000 greyhounds – how did she do it?

Celia Fernie started Greyhound Rescue Fife 20 years ago after falling in love with a stray found outside her Burntisland shop.

Greyhound Rescue Fife owner Celia Fernie walking two dogs.
Celia walks Winnie and Rose at Greyhound Rescue Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Almost 2,000 greyhounds have found a new home thanks to 78-year-old Celia Fernie.

It all started after she fell in love with an emaciated greyhound found running around outside her antique shop in Burntisland, Fife.

Celia, who already had two rescue dogs, explains: “A customer brought in a dog that was running around in the street. A very, very skinny greyhound who had been living rough.

“She said ‘you’ve got dogs, can you not take him?’

“I looked in his beautiful eyes and I said ‘yes, I’ll take him’.

“The fact that he was a pedigree greyhound meant very little to me at that time.”

Celia Fernie runs Greyhound Rescue Fife with husband Jimmy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That was Tiggy, and she and husband Jimmy, 87, had a few “great years” with him at their home in Kinghorn before he succumbed to bone cancer.

Bereft, Celia went to a local kennel to adopt another dog.

There were several greyhounds there and she and Jimmy brought home the oldest one, Fritzi. He was seven years old and exceeded their expectations by living another 10.

But she had been dismayed to see so many of the hunting hounds at the kennel and to learn that many had been there for a long time.

Why are so many greyhounds seeking homes?

Racing greyhounds are usually retired from the track when they are three or four years old and no longer useful to their owners. But they typically live to between 10 and 14 years old.

And Celia says: “Nobody wants them. People think you have to walk them for miles.”

Anyone with experience of greyhounds will know they are in fact docile and affectionate animals who make great family pets. Given just a couple of short walks a day they will happily snooze for hours.

Celia says: “I said to her [kennel manager] ‘I’ve got to make a difference here’. I started taking a male and female to Kinross market each week, not to sell them as such but to talk about the breed, let people go for a walk with them round the market.

One of Celia’s hounds in need of a forever home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Very slowly we started to rehome them.”

In 2005 Celia and Jimmy started Greyhound Rescue Fife, based initially near Kirkcaldy. After three years they moved to Gairneybank but kept the Fife name.

They can have up to 40 dogs at a time, rehoming around 100 a year. Next month, they expect to rehome their 2,000th greyhound.

Among those currently awaiting adoption are Winnie, 4, and Rose, 2.

When JK Rowling adopted from Greyhound Rescue Fife

Since the start of this year Wilfred, Trip, Bolt, Jenny, Grange and Kopa have joined ‘the lucky ones’ list of those who have found new homes.

Another lucky one was Sapphire – a greyhound adopted by JK Rowling in June 2007. The Harry Potter author booked an appointment with the kennel under her married name Jo Murray so it was a surprise to Celia when she arrived.

Celia and Jimmy are helped by a team of staff and volunteers to care for and exercise the dogs in the surrounding woodland walks and fenced paddocks.

Out in the woodlands walks, Jimmy Fernie with Winnie, Kellen Fraser with Olive and Hector and Pam Donnelly with Rose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Thanks to funding from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, they are able to sell the dogs, neutered, vaccinated, chipped and with muzzle, collar and lead for £100.

But £100 does not guarantee a dog. Prospective owners are carefully vetted to ensure they and their homes are suitable.

‘Greyhounds are a great joy’

Celia says: “I’m afraid you have to answer a barrage of questions and tick all the boxes.

“If we are in any doubt about rehoming to you we will say no.”

How does Celia feel seeing her greyhounds leave the kennels for their forever home?

“I’m happy for the people and very happy for the dogs.

“Greyhounds are a great joy.

“They are a perfect pet, they love people and they love children.”

Details about the adoption process and dogs looking for homes are available on Greyhound Rescue Fife website.

Best pictures as hundreds defy weather to enjoy Perth Chinese New Year parade
Rescued otter pup hid in Perthshire garden shed to take shelter from Storm Eowyn
Storm Eowyn: Forteviot couple evacuated as 50ft trees fall metres from their home
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn
