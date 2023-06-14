Greyhound Rescue Fife couple – left spellbound after JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs – warn of crisis

The couple behind Greyhound Rescue Fife – left spellbound after author JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs – have warned their centre is being pushed to a crisis point.

Celia and Jimmy Fernie, who run Greyhound Rescue Fife – which is now based in Kinross – say the centre is bursting at the seams with unwanted dogs.

They currently have 55 canines, ranging in age from two to five years old.

The couple have temporarily reduced their adoption fee from £180 to £100, in the hope of encouraging people to rehome them.

They hit the headlines in 2007 when JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs.

The Harry Potter author booked herself an appointment under her married name, Jo Murray.

Cost-of-living crisis

Celia, 77, and Jimmy, 86, say people are struggling to rehome dogs now as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are too strapped for cash,” says Celia. “Prices of dog food, vet fees and insurance have rocketed.”

The Fernies have run the centre for 18 years. In that time they have successfully rehomed more than 1800 greyhounds.

“We know where every dog has come from and where every dog goes,” says Celia.

“They are all in good condition. There are various reasons they’ve been handed over for adoption. Some are ex-racers and others have never raced.

“In the last two years the Greyhound Board has given us a contribution for their welfare, but with 55 dogs here now, we have no space to take in others.”

Long-term residents

Some dogs have been residents at the centre for a very long time including two-year-old, Bob, who has been in kennels his entire life.

“He’s so friendly and puts out his paw to anyone who speaks to him,” says Celia.

“He’s black, and black, male greyhounds are the least popular. People seem to prefer the fawn, or brindle, or blues.

“They often assume the black males will be too big for their homes, but they curl up surprisingly small when they want to get a place on the sofa!”

Misunderstood breed

Greyhounds are often misunderstood – they don’t actually need much exercise and are very lazy, sleeping around 18 hours a day.

“They’re very gentle and sweet-natured,” says Celia.

“We’ve rescued greyhounds for almost two decades and never in that time have I, or any or my staff or volunteers, been bitten. They’ve got such a lovely temperament.”

The rescue centre was originally in Kinghorn in Fife, but it was much more basic – housed in an old stable with an outside tap where food bowls could be washed.

The Fernies moved to Kinross for better facilities in 2008 but kept the name, Greyhound Rescue Fife.

Contributions

They self-funded the centre for 16 years, along with some donations, and only started receiving contributions from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain two years ago.

They have a handful of staff and volunteers who help fund-raise and walk the dogs.

Unlike many centres, the Fernies have never taken any salary from donations for themselves – they put their own money and pension into the dogs.

The contribution they receive from the Board is helpful but often doesn’t cover medical costs, neutering, and food.

Trained to chase

Celia’s advice to new owners is to keep the dogs on the lead unless under they are supervision.

“If they chase small running furries, it’s the owner’s fault because they’re trained to chase the thing that goes whirling round the track,” she says.

Caring couple

As well as greyhounds, Celia and Jimmy often take in strays of all breeds. They have nine of their own “house dogs” and they’ve cared for a one-winged rook for 12 years.

Centre volunteer Gillian Taylor describes Celia as the “Cilla Black of the greyhound world”.

She and her husband Ewen rehomed her greyhound Ollie from the facility in September last year.

“Celia in particular is an amazing match-maker,” says Gillian, who lives in Lower Largo.

“She always meets the person interested in taking a dog and will match them with one she thinks will suit their personality, even if it’s not the one they initially showed interest in.”

JK Rowling booked incognito Greyhound Rescue Fife appointment

JK Rowling booked an appointment at Greyhound Rescue Fife with her husband, three children and the family’s Jack Russell in late 2007.

Having booked under her married name, Jo Murray, the Fernies had no idea who she was.

“I didn’t even recognise her!” says Celia. “I just treated her like everyone else.”

It was only when the family chose a four-year-old bitch named Sapphire that they realised who their famous visitor was.

Celia asked the family for a £30 donation to meet the cost of the dog’s muzzle, lead, non-slip collar and vaccinations.

But she was stunned when the author wrote a cheque for £1000 and signed it JK Rowling.

“Jo was kind enough to send three photos of her and Sapphire at her new homes a few days later.

“I think Sapphire was her first greyhound.”