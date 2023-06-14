Greyhound Rescue Fife couple – left spellbound after JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs – warn of crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Greyhound Rescue Fife couple – left spellbound after JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs – warn of crisis

The Harry Potter author booked herself an appointment under her married name, Jo Murray.

By Gayle Ritchie
JK Rowling with greyhound Sapphire - adopted from Greyhound Rescue Fife in 2007.
JK Rowling with greyhound Sapphire - adopted from Greyhound Rescue Fife in 2007.

The couple behind Greyhound Rescue Fife – left spellbound after author JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs – have warned their centre is being pushed to a crisis point.

Celia and Jimmy Fernie, who run Greyhound Rescue Fife – which is now based in Kinross – say the centre is bursting at the seams with unwanted dogs.

They currently have 55 canines, ranging in age from two to five years old.

The couple have temporarily reduced their adoption fee from £180 to £100, in the hope of encouraging people to rehome them.

They hit the headlines in 2007 when JK Rowling adopted one of their dogs.

The Harry Potter author booked herself an appointment under her married name, Jo Murray.

Cost-of-living crisis

Celia, 77, and Jimmy, 86, say people are struggling to rehome dogs now as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are too strapped for cash,” says Celia. “Prices of dog food, vet fees and insurance have rocketed.”

Jimmy and Celia Fernie with greyhounds Scout and Orla. Picture: Steven Brown.

The Fernies have run the centre for 18 years. In that time they have successfully rehomed more than 1800 greyhounds.

“We know where every dog has come from and where every dog goes,” says Celia.

“They are all in good condition. There are various reasons they’ve been handed over for adoption. Some are ex-racers and others have never raced.

“In the last two years the Greyhound Board has given us a contribution for their welfare, but with 55 dogs here now, we have no space to take in others.”

Long-term residents

Some dogs have been residents at the centre for a very long time including two-year-old, Bob, who has been in kennels his entire life.

“He’s so friendly and puts out his paw to anyone who speaks to him,” says Celia.

“He’s black, and black, male greyhounds are the least popular. People seem to prefer the fawn, or brindle, or blues.

“They often assume the black males will be too big for their homes, but they curl up surprisingly small when they want to get a place on the sofa!”

Misunderstood breed

Greyhounds are often misunderstood – they don’t actually need much exercise and are very lazy, sleeping around 18 hours a day.

“They’re very gentle and sweet-natured,” says Celia.

“We’ve rescued greyhounds for almost two decades and never in that time have I, or any or my staff or volunteers, been bitten. They’ve got such a lovely temperament.”

Jimmy and Celia at the centre. Picture: Steven Brown.

The rescue centre was originally in Kinghorn in Fife, but it was much more basic – housed in an old stable with an outside tap where food bowls could be washed.

The Fernies moved to Kinross for better facilities in 2008 but kept the name, Greyhound Rescue Fife.

Contributions

They self-funded the centre for 16 years, along with some donations, and only started receiving contributions from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain two years ago.

They have a handful of staff and volunteers who help fund-raise and walk the dogs.

Unlike many centres, the Fernies have never taken any salary from donations for themselves – they put their own money and pension into the dogs.

The contribution they receive from the Board is helpful but often doesn’t cover medical costs, neutering, and food.

Trained to chase

Celia’s advice to new owners is to keep the dogs on the lead unless under they are supervision.

“If they chase small running furries, it’s the owner’s fault because they’re trained to chase the thing that goes whirling round the track,” she says.

Celia and Jimmy take Orla and Scout for a wee walk near the centre. Picture: Steven Brown.

Caring couple

As well as greyhounds, Celia and Jimmy often take in strays of all breeds. They have nine of their own “house dogs” and they’ve cared for a one-winged rook for 12 years.

Centre volunteer Gillian Taylor describes Celia as the “Cilla Black of the greyhound world”.

She and her husband Ewen rehomed her greyhound Ollie from the facility in September last year.

“Celia in particular is an amazing match-maker,” says Gillian, who lives in Lower Largo.

“She always meets the person interested in taking a dog and will match them with one she thinks will suit their personality, even if it’s not the one they initially showed interest in.”

JK Rowling booked incognito Greyhound Rescue Fife appointment

JK Rowling booked an appointment at Greyhound Rescue Fife with her husband, three children and the family’s Jack Russell in late 2007.

Having booked under her married name, Jo Murray, the Fernies had no idea who she was.

“I didn’t even recognise her!” says Celia. “I just treated her like everyone else.”

JK Rowling. Picture: Shutterstock.

It was only when the family chose a four-year-old bitch named Sapphire that they realised who their famous visitor was.

Celia asked the family for a £30 donation to meet the cost of the dog’s muzzle, lead, non-slip collar and vaccinations.

But she was stunned when the author wrote a cheque for £1000 and signed it JK Rowling.

“Jo was kind enough to send three photos of her and Sapphire at her new homes a few days later.

“I think Sapphire was her first greyhound.”

JK Rowling’s greyhound Sapphire in 2007.
  • For more details of dogs up for adoption see greyhoundrescuefife.com or the Facebook page.
  • The new adoption fee of £100 covers neutering, vaccination and a collar.

More from Perth & Kinross

The damage caused at Kilvrecht, Perthshire, by a disposable barbecue.
Forestry chiefs 'very angry' after barbecue starts Perthshire fire
Escape to the Country host Briony May Williams with Brighton couple Emma and Anja
Couple shun Fife and Perthshire for west coast as region stars in property TV…
A green Flixbus coach
Overnight bus to link Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with cities including London
Peter Martin outside his Perth shop, Martin's Fruit Bazaar
Perth fruit shop closing after more than 100 years
General view of the A9 near Dunkeld
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries in A9 crash
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.
Ex-Lib Dem hopeful fought with police during violent outburst at Perth Job Centre
General view of the A9 near Dunkeld
Roads near Dunkeld reopen after crash
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
Artist Helen Glassford in her studio in Newport on Tay.
Helen Glassford: The Fife-based artist's new work captures images found in wonder
Sean McGovern is missing from HMP Castle Huntly. Image: Police Scotland.
Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]