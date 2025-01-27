Pitlochry yellow lines U-turn after residents protest parking fines

Pitlochry neighbours have won a battle with the council over a parking clampdown outside their homes.

The residents in Kennedy Place objected after they were slapped with fines for parking where they’d left their cars for years.

But now Perth and Kinross Council bosses say they’ve listened to reason and will be removing double yellow lines from the street.

Resident Norman Hawkes says locals are glad the council has seen sense.

But he questioned why it had targeted the area in the first place.

“We’ve done fine without lines on the road for 20 years,” he said.

“So I don’t see why they thought we needed them now.”

Parking no problem since Pitlochry ambulance depot move

The problems started after the council repainted the barely visible old road markings on Kennedy Place.

The area had double yellow lines when the town’s ambulance station was based there.

But it closed more than 15 years ago.

And locals say there’s no need for parking restrictions any more.

The old lines had faded away with time, and the rules had not been enforced for years.

But all that changed when a crew arrived to repaint the double yellows.

“Within two days the wardens were up here handing out parking tickets,” said Norman.

“I know one of my neighbours paid and was reimbursed

“Another just refused to pay.”

Norman and others complained to local councillors.

And now Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed it is acting on their concerns.

A spokesperson said: “Following representations from ward members, we carried out a review of traffic restrictions in the area and have agreed to remove some double yellow lines in Kennedy Place.

“Those near the junction at the entrance to Kennedy Place and at the turning area at the end of the street will remain in place.”

Parking not just a Pitlochry problem

The Pitlochry parking problems follow a similar issue in Comrie.

Perth and Kinross Council said it would be removing restrictions there after residents complained their treatment at the hands of wardens was “bordering on harassment”.

MP Pete Wishart MP and MSP Jim Fairlie held a public meeting in Comrie in September to discuss potential solutions.

The pair said they had been inundated with complaints from locals who had received tickets.