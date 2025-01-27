Pitlochry yellow lines U-turn after residents protest parking fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry yellow lines U-turn after residents protest parking fines

Council bosses say they're removing the double yellow lines after Pitlochry locals were fined for parking outside their homes

By Morag Lindsay
Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, with very few cars parked in residential street
Residents say there's no problem with parking in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry. Image: Google Maps.

Pitlochry neighbours have won a battle with the council over a parking clampdown outside their homes.

The residents in Kennedy Place objected after they were slapped with fines for parking where they’d left their cars for years.

But now Perth and Kinross Council bosses say they’ve listened to reason and will be removing double yellow lines from the street.

Resident Norman Hawkes says locals are glad the council has seen sense.

But he questioned why it had targeted the area in the first place.

Norman Hawkes standing outside his Pitlochry home
Norman Hawkes is one of the neighbours who complained about the Pitlochry parking restrictions. Image: Marieke McBean.

“We’ve done fine without lines on the road for 20 years,” he said.

“So I don’t see why they thought we needed them now.”

Parking no problem since Pitlochry ambulance depot move

The problems started after the council repainted the barely visible old road markings on Kennedy Place.

The area had double yellow lines when the town’s ambulance station was based there.

But it closed more than 15 years ago.

And locals say there’s no need for parking restrictions any more.

Vets surgery at end of Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, next to public park
The old ambulance depot is a vets surgery now. Image: Google Maps.

The old lines had faded away with time, and the rules had not been enforced for years.

But all that changed when a crew arrived to repaint the double yellows.

“Within two days the wardens were up here handing out parking tickets,” said Norman.

“I know one of my neighbours paid and was reimbursed

“Another just refused to pay.”

Norman and others complained to local councillors.

And now Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed it is acting on their concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has responded to the Pitlochry parking concerns. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “Following representations from ward members, we carried out a review of traffic restrictions in the area and have agreed to remove some double yellow lines in Kennedy Place.

“Those near the junction at the entrance to Kennedy Place and at the turning area at the end of the street will remain in place.”

Parking not just a Pitlochry problem

The Pitlochry parking problems follow a similar issue in Comrie.

Perth and Kinross Council said it would be removing restrictions there after residents complained their treatment at the hands of wardens was “bordering on harassment”.

MP Pete Wishart MP and MSP Jim Fairlie held a public meeting in Comrie in September to discuss potential solutions.

The pair said they had been inundated with complaints from locals who had received tickets.

Conversation