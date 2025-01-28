Storm Eowyn leaves Perthshire families without power for three days

Residents in a Perthshire community shivered through three days with no power following Storm Eowyn.

Homes in Moulin, near Pitlochry, lost their electricity supply around 5.30pm on Friday.

Some had their power back within hours.

But half the properties on Duff Avenue, on the edge of Moulin, were still in the dark until lunchtime on Monday.

A number of neighbours left to stay with friends and relatives as Scottish and Southern Energy battled to repair damaged lines across the country.

Fionna Williamson and her family were among those who stuck it out as temperatures plummeted close to zero.

Fionna said it was a huge relief when the power finally flickered back on around 12.30pm on Monday.

But the mum-of-three said poor communication from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks made a challenging weekend even more miserable.

“It’s been grim,” said Fionna.

“We’re luckier than some people. We’ve got a gas hob so at least we could boil water.

“But some of the neighbours have young families,” she added.

“And there are older people in the street too, who are quite vulnerable.”

Fionna said she and her neighbours hope SSEN will heed their complaints and take steps to improve communication for future storms.

“It would just have been good to know if the end was in sight,” she added.

“Power Track was showing the same message all weekend.

“We kept calling the 105 number for updates. But it felt like we were updating them.”

SSEN explains response to Storm Eowyn damage in Moulin

An SSEN spokesperson said: “SSEN’s storm response team assessed the network damage that affected supplies in Duff Avenue early on Saturday, and power has now been restored to affected customers.

“All outages caused by Storm Éowyn have been detailed on SSEN’s Power Track website and app.

“The information provided here has included realistic and accurate estimated times of restoration for customers.”

The spokesperson thanked the Moulin families for their patience and said the company has procedures for helping households facing longer blackouts.

“We provide support with the cost of meals and accommodation based on the length of time people have been off supply, with additional provision available for those on the Priority Service Register,” they added.

“We’re grateful for customers for their patience while we’ve restored their supplies.”