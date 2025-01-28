Storm Eowyn leaves Perthshire families without power for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Storm Eowyn leaves Perthshire families without power for three days

Residents say they were left in the dark after their electricity went off during Friday's storm - and stayed off until Monday.

By Morag Lindsay
Fionna Williamson and son Ewan standing at door to their home in Moulin near Pitlochry
Moulin mum Fionna Williamson and son Ewan, 16, waited three days for their power to be restored after Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Residents in a Perthshire community shivered through three days with no power following Storm Eowyn.

Homes in Moulin, near Pitlochry, lost their electricity supply around 5.30pm on Friday.

Some had their power back within hours.

But half the properties on Duff Avenue, on the edge of Moulin, were still in the dark until lunchtime on Monday.

A number of neighbours left to stay with friends and relatives as Scottish and Southern Energy battled to repair damaged lines across the country.

Fionna Williamson and her family were among those who stuck it out as temperatures plummeted close to zero.

Power company cans parked next to Duff Avenue, Moulin, with Pitlochry countryside behind.
Crews restored power to homes in Moulin on Monday, three days after Storm Eowyn hit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Fionna said it was a huge relief when the power finally flickered back on around 12.30pm on Monday.

But the mum-of-three said poor communication from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks made a challenging weekend even more miserable.

“It’s been grim,” said Fionna.

“We’re luckier than some people. We’ve got a gas hob so at least we could boil water.

“But some of the neighbours have young families,” she added.

“And there are older people in the street too, who are quite vulnerable.”

Fionna Williamson and son Ewan on doorstep of their Moulin home
Fionna Williamson and son Ewan after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc in Moulin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Fionna said she and her neighbours hope SSEN will heed their complaints and take steps to improve communication for future storms.

“It would just have been good to know if the end was in sight,” she added.

“Power Track was showing the same message all weekend.

“We kept calling the 105 number for updates. But it felt like we were updating them.”

SSEN explains response to Storm Eowyn damage in Moulin

An SSEN spokesperson said: “SSEN’s storm response team assessed the network damage that affected supplies in Duff Avenue early on Saturday, and power has now been restored to affected customers.

“All outages caused by Storm Éowyn have been detailed on SSEN’s Power Track website and app.

“The information provided here has included realistic and accurate estimated times of restoration for customers.”

The spokesperson thanked the Moulin families for their patience and said the company has procedures for helping households facing longer blackouts.

“We provide support with the cost of meals and accommodation based on the length of time people have been off supply, with additional provision available for those on the Priority Service Register,” they added.

“We’re grateful for customers for their patience while we’ve restored their supplies.”

